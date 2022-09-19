ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo. Deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. LOCAL FIRST | Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre...
IRMO, SC
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia task force talks strategies to tackle homelessness

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The city of Columbia is taking the next steps to address homelessness just weeks after announcing a multi-million dollar plan to turn the Inclement Weather Center into year-round 'rapid shelters,' which would consist of 50 'mini-homes' for those with nowhere to go. Jamar Ogburn was at...
COLUMBIA, SC
SC State's Marching 101 Band performing at Colts' game Sunday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State's 101 Marching band is hitting the road to Indianapolis for Colt's home season opener Sunday, September 25th. The Marching 101 Band will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium with an electrifying halftime performance. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC Highway 6 near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling...

