Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
abcnews4.com
Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo. Deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. LOCAL FIRST | Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre...
abcnews4.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Columbia task force talks strategies to tackle homelessness
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The city of Columbia is taking the next steps to address homelessness just weeks after announcing a multi-million dollar plan to turn the Inclement Weather Center into year-round 'rapid shelters,' which would consist of 50 'mini-homes' for those with nowhere to go. Jamar Ogburn was at...
abcnews4.com
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
abcnews4.com
SC State's Marching 101 Band performing at Colts' game Sunday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State's 101 Marching band is hitting the road to Indianapolis for Colt's home season opener Sunday, September 25th. The Marching 101 Band will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium with an electrifying halftime performance. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and...
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
'Your vote is your voice:' VP Kamala Harris challenges freshman class at S.C. State
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Freshmen starting their first semesters at S.C. State University tell WACH FOX News they feel empowered after Vice President Kamala Harris challenged them to make an impact on their communities as they begin their college years and beyond. She really helped me like understand why...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old charged, accused of pulling out a knife during a school fight
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A teen at Richland Northeast High School is facing charges after allegedly pulling out a knife during a fight at school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. RCSD says the 14-year-old girl was involved in a fight with two other students when she pulled...
abcnews4.com
Vice President Kamala Harris holds roundtable with nine Claflin University students
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — The vice president’s first stop in Orangeburg on Tuesday was Claflin University where she held a roundtable discussion. Only nine students were selected to participate in the roundtable with the vice president and education secretary. “You are our future and when I look at...
abcnews4.com
One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC Highway 6 near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling...
Comments / 0