Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ follows the story of a girl named Rose, who is training to be a guardian for her best friend, Lissa. Both of them belong to the vampire community, but there is a huge difference in their status. While Lissa is a royal Moroi, Rose is a Dhampir, whose sole existence revolves around the protection of the Moroi. The show underlines this difference in the background of an increasing threat of the Strigoi. In its fifth episode, the Moroi council makes a decision that clearly reflects their feelings for Dhampir. They are second-class citizens and the council won’t bat an eye if they die just for the sake of an experiment. While this might just be a game for the Moroi, the events of the fifth season have serious consequences for Dhampirs like Rose. Here’s what it all means. SPOILERS AHEAD.

