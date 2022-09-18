Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
Vampire Academy Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ follows the story of a girl named Rose, who is training to be a guardian for her best friend, Lissa. Both of them belong to the vampire community, but there is a huge difference in their status. While Lissa is a royal Moroi, Rose is a Dhampir, whose sole existence revolves around the protection of the Moroi. The show underlines this difference in the background of an increasing threat of the Strigoi. In its fifth episode, the Moroi council makes a decision that clearly reflects their feelings for Dhampir. They are second-class citizens and the council won’t bat an eye if they die just for the sake of an experiment. While this might just be a game for the Moroi, the events of the fifth season have serious consequences for Dhampirs like Rose. Here’s what it all means. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Overlord Season 4 Episode 12 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the twelfth episode of ‘Overlord’ season 4 titled ‘Invasion of the Royal Capital,’ Aainz has a brief meeting with his loyal servants as he devises a plan to take down Riku Aganeia a.k.a Tsaindorcus Vaision. Meanwhile, the situation within the walls of the Royal Capital is very tense as the soldiers of the Sorcerer Kingdom are about to invade. Instead of going for a large-scale attack, Aainz for some reason just sends Cocytus and Aura to the Royal Capital. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Overlord’ season 4 episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Hypebae
Evan Peters on Why He Felt Scared Portraying Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters is portraying Jeffery Dahmer in the upcoming series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and while the actor regularly plays dark characters, there were particular challenges he faced in bringing the serial killer to life. In an interview shared by Ryan Murphy Productions’ official Twitter account, Peters talked about...
Margot Robbie Was ‘Mortified’ by Leaked ‘Barbie’ Photos: There Were ‘Hundreds of People Watching’
“Barbie” lead star and producer Margot Robbie revealed she was “mortified” at the viral set photos of her dressed in character alongside co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. During “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Robbie opened up about the leaked production pictures while promoting David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.” “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie said. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.” Host Jimmy Fallon asked Robbie if she realized the “Barbie” photos would be...
"House of the Dragon": The assassination of Rhaenyra's character
This piece contains spoilers for “House of the Dragon” Episode 4 titled “King of the Narrow Sea”. The world of "Game of Thrones" has never been great about consent. HBO's "House of the Dragon" seems poised to have inherited (or technically, passed on, as the show is a prequel) that queasy legacy. The first of George R. R. Martin's television adaptions was marked by sexual violence and exploitation.
‘Feeling really sick’: Fans react to House of the Dragons’s most gruesome scene yet
House of the Dragon showed once again that it would not shy away from wanton violence in its fifth episode, which was released in the early hours of Monday 19 September.The scene was enough to shock fans, who noted how “graphic” it was.Warning – spoilers ahead for ‘House of the Dragon’, episode fiveThe most recent episode culminates in the wedding between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).Little do their families know that the pair have struck up a secret agreement to go through with the marriage for political purposes, but to pursue their own separate...
IGN
Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Reckoning' Featurette
Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a discussion on her character and Michael Myers in this featurette for the upcoming movie Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Deepfake Turns Emilia Clarke Into Rhaenyra Targaryen
Deepfakes aren't always put to the most admirable uses, but they do have their entertainment value. If House of the Dragon stirred up fond memories of Game of Thrones, especially Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, a new deepfake will add to the nostalgia. Stryder HD, a YouTube channel prolific in creating...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
The Conners' New Main Title Sequence Revealed in Season 5 Opener — and DJ Isn't the Only Family Member M.I.A.
The Conners‘ main title sequence just got a major overhaul. Wednesday’s Season 5 opener unveiled the Roseanne spinoff’s first new title sequence since the offshoot launched in October 2018. It’s the first in the franchise’s history to exclude Michael Fishman’s DJ, who exited the offshoot ahead of Season 5. To fill the void, Jay R. Ferguson’s Ben has been added to the opener. (In an upcoming episode, viewers will learn that DJ left Lanford to reunite with Geena.) The new opening features Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Harris (Emma Kenney), Mark (Ames McNamara), Mary...
Disney had a non-white (and deaf) mermaid long before Halle Bailey's 'controversial' casting
Even 30 years ago, not all mermaids looked the same.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' : How King Viserys I Targaryen Dies in the Book 'Fire & Blood'
Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is based on a finished book – albeit a very different kind of book than the main series. This means that readers have all kinds of spoilers for the story, including the fates of most of the main characters. If you want to know how things played out for the king in the book, Fire & Blood, read on.
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
ComicBook
New Mark Wahlberg Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Film star Mark Wahlberg has been in three movie so far in 2022, and all three of them have proven themselves to be huge hits on Netflix. Sony's Uncharted, which starred Wahlberg and Tom Holland, was a mainstay on the Netflix Top 10 for a number of weeks after the film was added to the streamer's roster. This week, both of Wahlberg's other 2022 films can be found on the Netflix Top 10, one of which is occupying the number one spot.
thecinemaholic.com
My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
Based on Kyousuke Kamishiro’s namesake light novel series, ‘My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex’ or ‘Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Motokano datta’ is rom-com anime. The show follows Mizuto Irido and Yume Ayai, two compatible middle schoolers whose romance comes to an abrupt end just after their graduation. While they grow apart in the following years, in a strange twist of fate the former couple gets reunited as step-siblings and are forced to live under the same roof. Unfortunately, their past feelings which have been dormant until now are rekindled and the duo finds themselves in a spot.
thecinemaholic.com
Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
‘Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World’ or ‘Isekai Meikyuu de Harem wo’ is a harem isekai anime based on Shachi Sogano’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The show revolves around Michio Kaga, an ordinary high schooler who mysteriously gets teleported into a rural village. He immediately realizes that he is now in the game that he has been playing recently and luckily has an overpowered sword as well. Since he cannot log out, Michio accepts his fate and decides to satisfy his superficial desires by using his in-game abilities.
wmagazine.com
The House of the Dragon Actresses Definitely Picked Up on the Queer Subtext
No matter how unlikely the relationship, if you’re sensing romantic or sexual tension between two characters in the realm of Game of Thrones, you’re probably right. And if you’ve watched all five available episodes of the prequel series House of the Dragon and are wondering if Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and her former best friend Alicent (Emily Carey) will be our next unexpected couple, know that you aren’t alone. Even Alcock and Carey, who will exit the show as their characters age up next episode, have been wondering what exactly is up between the pair. (Yes, Alicent is the wife of Rhaenyra’s father—but seeing as Rhaenyra has already hooked up with her uncle, anything is possible.)
thecinemaholic.com
Where Was Netflix’s Athena Filmed?
Co-written and directed by Romain Gavras, Netflix’s ‘Athena’ is a French drama movie that revolves around the chaos born from the tragic killing of a young boy, Idir, in the community of Athena. When he is murdered on camera by some men in police uniforms, his three brothers — Karim, Moktar, and Abdel — raise hell in the neighborhood as the difference in opinions turns them against one another. The eldest brother, Moktar, seems to care less about Idir’s death and more about the consequences his business operations will face after the event.
House of the Dragon: the significance of Alicent’s emerald green dress explained
On House of the Dragon, fashion is a form of soft power.*Spoilers for House of the Dragon below*In the most recent episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off, Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) arrives late to the wedding of her step-daughter and former friend Rhaenyra Targaryen. And when she finally does show up – in the middle of King Viserys’s speech, no less! – she’s wearing a heavy silk dress in a striking shade of emerald.Why is this significant? The series doesn’t rely on viewers to understand the complex relationships between the houses of the realm and the colours of...
Collider
Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past
Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
