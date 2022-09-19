Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Franklin News Post
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
WSLS
Happy fall! Strong cold front moves through right on cue
ROANOKE, Va. – Summer has certainly flexed its muscles in its final days. Fall now officially starts shortly after 9 p.m. EST Thursday, and a cold front moves through to kick off the new season. Temperatures peak around midday Thursday, thanks to a breeze out of the southwest ahead...
WSLS
Summer goes out with a bang before powerful fall cold front moves through
ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday marks the final full day of summer. While it starts out comfortably, temperatures soar well into the 80s by the afternoon. Parts of the area will briefly touch 90° Wednesday afternoon too!. Let’s not get used to that, though. We’ve got a major wardrobe...
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for September 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Glaten "Woody" Wood Glaten "Woody" Wood, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born in Charity, Virginia, to the…
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a tractor-trailer crash near the 141.3 mile marker has led to delays. As of 6:45 a.m., the south entrance ramp is closed. Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.
WSET
Giles Co. Public Schools releasing two hours early Thursday due to anticipated traffic
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Giles County Public Schools announced that they will be releasing all schools two hours early Thursday. This is due to the increased volume of traffic that is anticipated the district said. They said this increased volume is anticipated on 460 through Giles County. The...
Franklin News Post
Water authority to spend $13.5 million to remove toxin in Spring Hollow reservoir
The Roanoke Valley’s primary supplier of public water took steps last week to curtail a contaminant found in the Spring Hollow reservoir and the nearby Roanoke River. In a unanimous vote, the board of the Western Virginia Water Authority approved a $13.5 million package of improvements at Spring Hollow, including an upgrade to a carbon filtering system designed to lower levels of a so-called “forever chemical.”
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Fair returns for second year
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Fair is back for its second year and has even more to offer this go-round. This year, there will be concerts every night and the Pompeyo Family Dog Show from America’s Got Talent will be there to perform. There will also be...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning fire at Bojangles in Pulaski County
FAIRLAWN, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Bojangles in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. Authorities say the fire happened in the Fairlawn area of the county and was contained in the kitchen. At this time, there...
WDBJ7.com
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Agriculture official visits Franklin County
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr visited Franklin County on Thursday, Sept. 15. During Lohr’s visit, he learned more about the operations of Twin Creeks Distillery, KC Farms, and Wild Hare Farms before visiting the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair in Rocky Mount. While at the Agricultural...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month
Some relief is coming soon to eligible Roanoke, Virginia, residents this month. The stimulus checks from Roanoke will go to residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year. This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months...
WSET
James Crossing apartment management gives answers about unsafe and condemned building
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 has finally heard back from the property owners at the James Crossing apartments in Lynchburg after dozens were left without a home when their building was shut down. "The way they've been treating us ever since this happened is pretty much like criminals. Like...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office finds cause of deadly fire
— Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later....
WSLS
One dead, four hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – One person has died and several others are in the hospital following an apartment fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say they were called to Stratford Village Apartments in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr shortly before midnight. We’re told the fire...
odaconline.com
Frank Csorba, Lynchburg, Sr.
Csorba, a senior from Boydton, Va., has already earned awards for his winning performance at the NCAA South Region Preview hosted by Christopher Newport University on Friday afternoon. Csorba earned M-F Athletic United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Runner of the Week honors after topping the 166-person field at Lee Hall Mansion. He stopped the watches at 24:16.7 after completing the eight-kilometer course 18.8 seconds faster than Tyler Lipps from William & Mary. Csorba's pace of 4:53.0 per mile helped him break Lynchburg's 8K record by 10.3 seconds over the previous mark set by teammate Max Sparks last season. Lynchburg, ranked 11th in the country, chimed in second overall in the team standings on Friday with 46 points, trailing only William & Mary by 11 points in the table.
