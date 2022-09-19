Read full article on original website
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
18-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Lake Michigan Drive (Ottawa County, MI)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was hospitalized after her SUV was struck by [..]
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Ingham, Eaton, Jackson counties
According to the National Weather Service, the storm could carry wind gusts up to 60 mph and ping pong ball size hail.
Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area. Dime-sized hail has been reported in parts of Ingham County. Counties impacted by Tuesday morning’s watches and warnings include:. Clinton. Eaton. Gratiot. Ingham. Isabella. Kent. Montcalm. Jackson. As the storm quickly...
wmuk.org
Man charged in WMU student's death; Allegan sheriff's deputy cleared in fatal shooting
In Kalamazoo, the prosecutor's office has charged Angel Hostiguin with two felonies in the death of Western Michigan University student Kaylee Gansberg. In Allegan, the prosecutor says it won't charge a sheriff's deputy who killed a man during a traffic stop in June. Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Kalamazoo. Charges have...
2 on motorcycle injured in crash with minivan
Two people were hospitalized when a minivan collided with a motorcycle in Portage Wednesday night.
Waterspouts possible, waves could reach 10 feet in Lake Michigan
HOLLAND, MI - Welcome to fall in the Great Lakes. To celebrate today’s autumn equinox, Lake Michigan waves are forecast to build up to 10 feet and the National Weather Service says waterspouts are going to be possible all day today as cold air continues to settle into our region.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township. According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.
WOOD
Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Man charged in hit-and-run death of WMU student
A Kalamazoo man has been charged with two felonies in the death of a Western Michigan University student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
whtc.com
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
wtvbam.com
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
Two teens dead, three others hospitalized in shooting in Southwest Michigan
NILES, MI — Two people are dead and three hospitalized as the result of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in Southwest Michigan. Police responded to the shooting, at 620 N. 6th St. in Niles, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release from the Niles Police Department.
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
wincountry.com
Mendon man accused of shooting at police arraigned on 12 charges in St. Joseph County
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Mendon man who is accused of shooting at police officers last weekend is now facing 12 charges in St. Joseph County. Terrell Lamont Reese was arraigned on Tuesday in St. Joseph County District Court on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearm charges.
WWMT
Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
abc57.com
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on M-51
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-51 in Pokagon Township on Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north on M-51 when the driver lost control and fishtailed before hitting a guardrail on the right side, reports said.
2-year-old killed in shooting in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police are asking for the public's help to find the person who killed a 2-year-old in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday.
