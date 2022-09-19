Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russian Parliament Toughens Punishment for Crimes During Military Mobilisation
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilisation or combat situations. The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the...
US News and World Report
Kremlin: Reports of Exodus of Fighting-Age Men Are Exaggerated
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said reports of an exodus of draft-age men from Russia after President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilisation were "exaggerated". Since President Putin declared a partial mobilisation of reservists on Wednesday, flights for the coming days from Russia to nearby countries including...
US News and World Report
Russia's Mobilisation Is a Sign of the Kremlin's Panic, Dutch PM Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday said Russia's mobilisation order is a sign of panic at the Kremlin, that should not be taken as a direct threat of full-out war with the West. "The mobilisation, calling for referenda in the Donetsk, it is all a sign...
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
US News and World Report
Polish PM Says Russia Will Attempt to Destroy Ukraine
WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilization announced by Moscow. "We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself,"...
US News and World Report
Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him
(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
US News and World Report
Disdain and Defiance Among Kyiv Residents After Putin Order
KYIV (Reuters) - Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv dismissed on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin's callup of military reservists as a mark of desperation and expressed confidence in their own armed forces to drive Russian troops from their country. In the first such mobilisation in Russia since World War...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says Prisoner Exchange Is Important Step Towards Ending Ukraine War
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the prisoner swap carried out by Russia and Ukraine, involving almost 300 people and mediated by Turkey, was an important step towards ending the war, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday. Among those swapped, five senior Ukrainian commanders have arrived in Turkey,...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev: New Regions Can Be Defended With Strategic Nuclear Weapons
LONDON (Reuters) -Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories incorporated in Russia from Ukraine. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that referendums being organised by Russian-installed and separatist authorities in large...
US News and World Report
Czechs Will Not Issue Humanitarian Visa to Russians Fleeing Mobilisation
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will not issue humanitarian visas to Russian citizens fleeing mobilisation orders, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday. Many Russians are trying to leave their country after President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation on Wednesday as Russian forces fighting in Ukraine have suffered heavy losses.
US News and World Report
Russian-Backed Separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk Region to Hold Sept. 23-27 Referendum on Joining Russia
(Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) will hold a referendum on joining Russia between Sept. 23-27, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the separatist deputy speaker of the region's parliament. The Russian-backed separatist parliament passed a law earlier on Tuesday outlining the details of...
US News and World Report
Biden Takes on Putin in Fiery U.N. Address
President Joe Biden opened his address to the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday by taking a blunt and brutal shot at one of the institution's most high-profile members: Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council the American president accused of "shamelessly" violating the central principles of the U.N.'s own charter.
US News and World Report
Putin's Behavior Sign of Failing Ukraine Invasion, Says Canada's Trudeau
(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin's military mobilization order and threats to use nuclear weapons show that the Ukraine invasion is failing, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, condemning Moscow's announcement as unacceptable. "Canada condemns Putin's irresponsible escalation of the war, his partial military mobilization, his nuclear threats, as...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Acclaims Commanders Freed in Prisoner Swap
KYIV/RIYADH (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed as "superheroes" the senior Ukrainian commanders, including those who led the dogged defence of Mariupol, who were freed by Russia as part of a prisoner swap involving almost 300 people, including foreigners. Under the terms of the deal, which Turkey helped broker, 215...
US News and World Report
Lithuania Raises Army's Readiness Level Amid Russia's Military Mobilisation
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army's rapid response force "to prevent any provocations from the Russian side", defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday after Moscow announced a partial military mobilisation. "Since Russia's military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, in...
US News and World Report
N.Korea Says It Has Never Supplied Weapons or Ammunition to Russia - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Thursday said it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, while warning the United States to "keep its mouth shut" and stop circulating rumours aimed at "tarnishing" the country's image. "Recently, the U.S. and other hostile forces...
US News and World Report
Russia, Ukraine Announce Major Surprise Prisoner Swap
KYIV/RIYADH (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap on Wednesday, the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defence of Mariupol earlier this year. The foreigners released included two Britons and a Moroccan...
US News and World Report
Hungary PM Orban Says EU's Russia Sanctions Should Be Scrapped
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his ruling Fidesz party that sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union should be scrapped, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported late on Wednesday. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs confirmed the comments in an emailed reply to Reuters. Orban, a harsh critic...
US News and World Report
EU Ministers Agree to Press Ahead With New Russia Sanctions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers agreed on Wednesday to prepare new sanctions on Russia and increase weapons' deliveries to Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two to fight in Ukraine. The bloc's 27 foreign ministers are in New York for...
US News and World Report
US House Could Take up Stop-Gap Spending Bill on Tuesday, Pelosi Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives can consider the stop-gap government spending bill next week as soon as it passes the Senate, hopefully as soon as Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday. The temporary funding bill would keep the U.S. government operating beyond the current...
