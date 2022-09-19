Nice job Kate and Tina once again your complete incompetence in wasting our money shows. Your both useless and an embarrassment
I have one question: What happens to the money already paid when few to no students show up? We SHOULD get the unused funds back. Are we?
2.8 million of taxapayers money is going to find the menstrual dignity act. EVERY BATHROOM from K-12 will have tampons. including boys bathrooms. it's an act specifically for trans children..disgusting. I'm moving out of this state. KEEP POLITICS OUT OF SCHOOLS. when I was in school, this was not in my face. I don't want the same for my children. shameful leadership. but thankfully! taxpayers will pay 2.8 million annually every year to keep tampons in stock for transgender. but they can't feed the homeless or starving school kids. disgusting.
