Oregon State

Ray
3d ago

Nice job Kate and Tina once again your complete incompetence in wasting our money shows. Your both useless and an embarrassment

Donna Barlow
3d ago

I have one question: What happens to the money already paid when few to no students show up? We SHOULD get the unused funds back. Are we?

Alyssa
3d ago

2.8 million of taxapayers money is going to find the menstrual dignity act. EVERY BATHROOM from K-12 will have tampons. including boys bathrooms. it's an act specifically for trans children..disgusting. I'm moving out of this state. KEEP POLITICS OUT OF SCHOOLS. when I was in school, this was not in my face. I don't want the same for my children. shameful leadership. but thankfully! taxpayers will pay 2.8 million annually every year to keep tampons in stock for transgender. but they can't feed the homeless or starving school kids. disgusting.

northeastoregonnow.com

W. House: Nearly 500,000 Oregonians Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness

Almost 500,000 Oregonians are eligible to have some or all of their student loans forgiven, the White House announced Tuesday. Most of the Oregon recipients – more than 332,100 – could have up to $20,000 forgiven because they received Pell Grants, which are provided to students whose families can’t help them pay for college. The remaining nearly 168,000 Oregonians are eligible for up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.
kezi.com

Petition to remove tampons from boys’ bathrooms goes to Oregon State Board of Education

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon State Board of Education will be evaluating a petition to stop providing menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms in public schools. The Menstrual Dignity Act, which went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, includes a requirement that public schools provide menstrual products in all bathrooms, including those designated for boys. The petition under consideration by the Board of Education was started by a southern Oregon mother, and asks the board to consider an amendment to the act to scale back this provision. On Wednesday, September 14, the Board of Education received numerous letters and messages from the public about the law, the vast majority of which were in favor of removing the requirement.
yachatsnews.com

Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement

The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
WWEEK

The Oregon Health Authority Says Measure 110 Treatment Network Finally Ready

Oregon’s first-in-the-nation experiment at shifting its response to drug use from law enforcement to treatment has gotten off to a slow start, but officials said today that the lengthy process of issuing grants totaling about $300 million to addiction service providers is complete. “Including the initial Access to Care...
opb.org

Oregon State Hospital issued $54,000 workplace safety fine

Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a $54,000 fine against the Oregon State Hospital for failing to investigate workplace injuries. From January 2021 to June 2022, the hospital didn’t investigate every time workers suffered an injury or illness that caused them to miss work, according to Oregon OSHA’s two-page citation. The citation also says the hospital didn’t look at ways to prevent future injuries and illness from occurring.
opb.org

Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use

Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring

When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
Herald and News

Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue

A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
