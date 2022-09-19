SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon State Board of Education will be evaluating a petition to stop providing menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms in public schools. The Menstrual Dignity Act, which went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, includes a requirement that public schools provide menstrual products in all bathrooms, including those designated for boys. The petition under consideration by the Board of Education was started by a southern Oregon mother, and asks the board to consider an amendment to the act to scale back this provision. On Wednesday, September 14, the Board of Education received numerous letters and messages from the public about the law, the vast majority of which were in favor of removing the requirement.

