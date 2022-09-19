ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes Man Accused of Disturbing Crime Expected in Court Wednesday

A Cohoes man accused of committing a disturbing crime against an 18-year-old woman is expected in court Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Pierce Hohenstein sexually assaulted the victim and was taken into custody last Thursday. He was arraigned on several charges and brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility ahead of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. A no-contact order of protection has already been issued to help keep the alleged victim safe.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Jersey pair accused of drug possession in Clifton Park

State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a "large quantity" of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were reportedly taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing, were arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa teen arrested after alleged school shooting threat

A 14-year-old child has been charged in connection with a threat made against the Ballston Spa School District over the weekend. The teenager is now charged with providing a false written statement, making a threat of mass harm, and falsely reporting an incident. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Duanesburg man accused of stealing gar, gas

A Duanesburg man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car and then stole gas at a Stewart’s. State police received a complaint on September 8 from a family member of 40-year-old Thomas Croote III, saying Croote had taken a vehicle without the owner’s permission. This past...
DUANESBURG, NY
informnny.com

Gang Assault arrests made in New York

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident. Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
iheart.com

Schenectady Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Person To Hospital

Schenectady police are continuing to look into a shooting that left one person injured. It happened Wednesday night in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue in the Electric City. A man was hit in the leg by gunfire and taken to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Pair charged in Lake George attack

LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
wcsjnews.com

New York Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Cannabis in Grundy Co.

A New York man pled guilty to a drug possession charge in Grundy County. Robert Hebert, 29, of Ballston Spa, New York and Anthony Correra, 29, of Greenfield, New York were charged with manufacturing and delivering more than 5,000 grams of cannabis as well as more than 200 grams of psilocybin, both class X felonies.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
glensfallschronicle.com

2 guns, one week: Glens Falls schools up in arms

The Glens Falls Police Department passed along this photograph of the toy replica handgun that was recovered in the incident at Glens Falls Middle School on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “We have posted the photo out of a general awareness to the public of how real these items can look in...
GLENS FALLS, NY

