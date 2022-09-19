Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
iheart.com
Cohoes Man Accused of Disturbing Crime Expected in Court Wednesday
A Cohoes man accused of committing a disturbing crime against an 18-year-old woman is expected in court Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Pierce Hohenstein sexually assaulted the victim and was taken into custody last Thursday. He was arraigned on several charges and brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility ahead of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. A no-contact order of protection has already been issued to help keep the alleged victim safe.
SPD: Father and daughter arrested for theft
Saratoga police arrested a father and daughter for theft in Malta. Cassandra D. Felice, 31, and Robert J. Felice Jr., 53 were arrested on September 21.
New Jersey pair accused of drug possession in Clifton Park
State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a "large quantity" of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were reportedly taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing, were arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
WNYT
Ballston Spa teen arrested after alleged school shooting threat
A 14-year-old child has been charged in connection with a threat made against the Ballston Spa School District over the weekend. The teenager is now charged with providing a false written statement, making a threat of mass harm, and falsely reporting an incident. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Target worker allegedly steals from Wilton warehouse
A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton.
WNYT
Duanesburg man accused of stealing gar, gas
A Duanesburg man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car and then stole gas at a Stewart’s. State police received a complaint on September 8 from a family member of 40-year-old Thomas Croote III, saying Croote had taken a vehicle without the owner’s permission. This past...
Man accused of stealing Gloversville fire truck
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a fire truck from the Gloversville Fire Department. The Gloversville Police Department said Steven Horton, 30, of Gloversville, was arrested on September 21.
Colonie Police look to name alleged TD Bank robber
A surveillance photo from the TD Bank on Central Avenue in Colonie was released by police Wednesday night, in hopes that someone might recognize the man who is accused of robbing the financial institution last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Gang Assault arrests made in New York
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident. Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
iheart.com
Schenectady Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Person To Hospital
Schenectady police are continuing to look into a shooting that left one person injured. It happened Wednesday night in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue in the Electric City. A man was hit in the leg by gunfire and taken to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.
MCSO: Woman arrested for animal neglect
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a report of possible animal neglect at a house in Glen on Tuesday, September 20. After investigation, police found a horse uncared for by owner Vicky Ferguson, 45, of Fultonville.
Man charged in Schenectady homicide case
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said Markeith Buchanan was arraigned on September 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Jury seated in case of Schenectady County man accused of killing foster son
The trial of Dequan Greene began Wednesday in Schenectady County. He previously pled not guilty to murdering his foster child in December 2020. NewsChannel 13 was told Wednesday that the jury had been seated, and opening statements were expected later in the day. Greene is accused of brutally beating the...
Moreau Man Arrested Accused of Stealing from Target! How Much Did He Take?
So many New York residents and businesses were hit hard during the pandemic. People lost jobs, restaurants reduced hours or closed altogether and some never opened again. Same can be said for local and national retail shops. Then a weird trend started to happen. Have you seen the shoplifting videos?...
Teen arrested on gun, drug charges in Pittsfield
After the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau retrieved information about a juvenile in possession of a firearm, an investigation was made and an arrest warrant was given.
Schenectady PD investigating shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue.
WNYT
Pair charged in Lake George attack
LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
wcsjnews.com
New York Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Cannabis in Grundy Co.
A New York man pled guilty to a drug possession charge in Grundy County. Robert Hebert, 29, of Ballston Spa, New York and Anthony Correra, 29, of Greenfield, New York were charged with manufacturing and delivering more than 5,000 grams of cannabis as well as more than 200 grams of psilocybin, both class X felonies.
Rotterdam man pleads guilty to marijuana, gun charges
A Rotterdam man pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
glensfallschronicle.com
2 guns, one week: Glens Falls schools up in arms
The Glens Falls Police Department passed along this photograph of the toy replica handgun that was recovered in the incident at Glens Falls Middle School on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “We have posted the photo out of a general awareness to the public of how real these items can look in...
Comments / 0