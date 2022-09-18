ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Port Arthur Memorial and Nederland pick up district wins Thursday night

BAYTOWN, Texas — It was a busy Thursday night with multiple local high school football teams playing district games on the road. In 8-5A-DI Port Arthur Memorial remained perfect with 47-7 blowout of Baytown Sterling (1-4, 0-3) in Stallworth Stadium. The Titans (4-0, 2-0) struck first following and interception...
Nederland sweeps Crosby in 17-5A action

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland has bounced back from a district opening loss to Baytown Sterling in a major way. Since a 3-1 loss to the Lady Rangers, Nederland has swept three straight 17-5A opponents including Crosby Tuesday night in the Dog Dome. Allie McDaniel's team fired on all cylinders...
