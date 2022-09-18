Read full article on original website
Teens plotted to chain doors at Texas high school, shoot students as they ran, prosecutors say
HOUSTON — Two Madison High School students accused of planning a school shooting faced a judge Tuesday morning. Damian Darias, 17, and Cornell Thomas, 18, are charged with making a terroristic threat, according to court documents. The judge ordered that they remain on 24-hour house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor to track their every move.
Port Arthur Memorial and Nederland pick up district wins Thursday night
BAYTOWN, Texas — It was a busy Thursday night with multiple local high school football teams playing district games on the road. In 8-5A-DI Port Arthur Memorial remained perfect with 47-7 blowout of Baytown Sterling (1-4, 0-3) in Stallworth Stadium. The Titans (4-0, 2-0) struck first following and interception...
Nederland sweeps Crosby in 17-5A action
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland has bounced back from a district opening loss to Baytown Sterling in a major way. Since a 3-1 loss to the Lady Rangers, Nederland has swept three straight 17-5A opponents including Crosby Tuesday night in the Dog Dome. Allie McDaniel's team fired on all cylinders...
