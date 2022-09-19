Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Schenectady County Deputies Investigating Discovery of Apparent Meth Lab
Schenectady County deputies are continuing their investigation into the discovery of an apparent meth lab at an apartment building. Deputies were called to the Netherlands Village complex located off Dorwaldt Boulevard in Schenectady on Monday to help serve an eviction notice. When they went inside of an apartment, they found laboratory equipment. No injuries were reported and the County Attorney says one person was taken into custody and facing charges.
Schenectady Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Person To Hospital
Schenectady police are continuing to look into a shooting that left one person injured. It happened Wednesday night in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue in the Electric City. A man was hit in the leg by gunfire and taken to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.
Albany Police Release Name of Man Stabbed to Death Last Week
Albany police have released the name of the man lost his life after being stabbed at a home last week. On Thursday, 27-year-old Tyrell Slaughter was one of two people who were attacked at the residence on First Street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 34-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. An arrest has not been made in this case and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
State Police Arrest Man Who Made Threats Towards Fulton County Sheriff
A Fulton County man is in some serious trouble with the law after being accused of threatening to murder a member of law enforcement. State Police say that 51-year-old Jason Blowers of Northampton made threats over the phone saying he was going to kill Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino. Blowers was arrested during a traffic stop in Johnstown on Saturday. He's been arraigned on multiple charges and sent to the Fulton County Correctional Facility.
Schenectady Police Make Arrest in Connection With Murder Back in July
Schenectady police say they've made an arrest in connection with a murder that happened earlier this year. According to investigators, 24-year-old Markeith Buchanan shot 24-year-old John Bass outside the VibeZ Bar and Lounge on State Street back on July 1st. Bass was rushed to nearby Ellis Hospital but couldn't be saved. Buchanan reportedly opened fire following an altercation he had with Bass and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Cohoes Man Accused of Disturbing Crime Expected in Court Wednesday
A Cohoes man accused of committing a disturbing crime against an 18-year-old woman is expected in court Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Pierce Hohenstein sexually assaulted the victim and was taken into custody last Thursday. He was arraigned on several charges and brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility ahead of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. A no-contact order of protection has already been issued to help keep the alleged victim safe.
City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday
On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
