Following a historic funeral, Queen Elizabeth was interred as simply as she'd wished. For all the fairy-tale trappings of the global farewell to the Queen — thousands of members of the British Armed Forces marching in precision, hundreds of world leaders gathered and the rare appearance of the Imperial State Crown —Britain's beloved monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was buried in a private ceremony on September 19.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO