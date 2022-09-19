Read full article on original website
Welcome to Fabulous Las Matas Sign
The cities of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Las Matas, Madrid don’t have much in common. Las Vegas is a dream come true for those ready to gamble and Las Matas is part of Las Rozas, a town north of Madrid that is far from the bright lights of Las Vegas.
Valley of 10,000 Smokes
The trees warn you of what’s ahead. When you start out on the 20-plus miles of single-lane gravel road, by foot or National Park Service bus, the spruce crowd in on either side, many as tall as a four-story building. The further you travel along the road from Katmai National Park’s Brooks Camp Visitor Center, the shorter the trees, with more and more open space between them. By the time you crest the final hill, only a few spruce, pint-sized and slender, grow between wide spreads of fireweed and lichen.
The Race to Document Prehistoric Art in a Coastal Cave in France
When prehistoric artists entered the narrow first passageway of what’s now Cosquer Cave some 27,000 years ago, they moved from flat, grassy plains up a small incline to the base of a cliff a few miles from the sea. Today, when Bertrand Chazaly enters the French cave to digitally scan the paintings and engravings those artists created, he has a tougher journey.
