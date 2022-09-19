Minneapolis – Target Corporation is ramping up its holiday strategy with new initiatives, expanded programs and an extremely start to promotions. In a bid to coax consumers into shopping sooner in the season and more often, the retailer will kick off its Target Deal Days on Oct. 6-8. The 2-day event offers the “earliest access ever” to online and in-store deals, according to the 1,938-unit discount chain.

