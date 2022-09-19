ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup

Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Thrillist

Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
CNN

Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
BGR.com

Animal crackers sold in 7 states hit with new recall

After a recent animal cookie recall, it’s time to pay attention to a similarly themed Animal Crackers recall. The former was due to the discovery of metal contamination. But the new animal cracker recall has a different cause. The product contains coconut, a potential allergen that is not listed in the ingredients on the label.
