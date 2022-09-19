Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Weed Legalization Has Lead To More Cannabis Consumption, But Also Decreased Consumption Of Almost Every Other Drug
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Legalization has led to more cannabis consumption, but also decreased consumption of these other drugs. Over the past twenty years, we have seen an unprecedented increase in the acceptance of cannabis on a planetary scale. Even in the...
thefreshtoast.com
South Dakota Officials Lash Out Against Legalizing Cannabis, Insisting It Does This
Minnehaha County Sheriff said cannabis is one of the most represented drugs that law enforcement deals with on service calls and that it is often closely connected to violent crime and gang activity. As South Dakotans prepare to head to the polls this fall and vote on recreational marijuana, two...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Voters in these states may soon decide whether to legalize marijuana
Although it remains illegal at the federal level, recent years have seen a growing number of states seeking to legalize marijuana. Several of the provisions up for vote in November could expunge the records of those convicted of marijuana possession. Should all measures pass, more than half of the country...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Find Out if Your State Is Sending a Check in September
Many Illinois residents have started receiving tax rebate checks this week worth $50 -- or $100 if they filed as a couple -- as well as an additional property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds this week: In Virginia,...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
AOL Corp
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
As BA.5 Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the First Signs of COVID to Watch For
As omicron subvariants, such as BA.4 and BA.5, continue to circulate, some studies indicate that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup
Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
foodsafetynews.com
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States
In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
Healthline
Cannabis During Pregnancy: Researchers Say Children May Display More Symptoms of Mental Health Issues
A new study has found that children exposed to cannabis while in the womb are more likely to continue displaying symptoms of mental health issues as they age. These symptoms can persist during adolescence, a critical time for brain development. Previous studies have indicated cannabis use during pregnancy may lead...
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Animal crackers sold in 7 states hit with new recall
After a recent animal cookie recall, it’s time to pay attention to a similarly themed Animal Crackers recall. The former was due to the discovery of metal contamination. But the new animal cracker recall has a different cause. The product contains coconut, a potential allergen that is not listed in the ingredients on the label.
Comments / 0