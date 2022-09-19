ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

L.A. one of the most-desired and least-desired places to live: poll

Americans are split on their opinions of Los Angeles. A poll of 1,000 people conducted by Homebay, an online resource for homebuyers, sellers and property owners, found that Los Angeles is both one of the most desired places to live, but also the last place many people would like to call home. “Each respondent answered […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM

PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing

Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
chscourier.com

Regal Edwards Calabasas shuts down

On Sept. 15, the Regal Edwards Grand Palace theater at The Commons in Calabasas effectively closed its doors. Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom, filed for bankruptcy in Texas on Sept. 7 as a result of pandemic closures in 2020 and the increased usage of at-home streaming services. Cineworld originally purchased Regal for $3.6 billion during December of 2017.
CALABASAS, CA
dot.LA

The New Tech Bros of Beverly Hills

Tech founders are dropping big sums on Los Angeles homes. Bored Ape Yacht Club co-founder Zeshan Ali purchased a 2,000-square feet Silver Lake house for $4 million. Ali, who previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri, rose to prominence after the once-secret creatives behind the NFT company were revealed earlier this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County gas prices continue to go back up

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429. The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles

A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors."We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA

