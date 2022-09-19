Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Instagram Is Divided Over This Instant Noodle Dish at Trendy Restaurant in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
theregistrysocal.com
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM
PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
COVID Still Kills, But The Demographics Of Its Victims Are Shifting
The virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, trailing heart disease, cancer, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease but outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of other debilitating diseases.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
kcrw.com
How will end of COVID-era housing safety nets affect renters and landlords?
The number of unhoused people in LA County rose again in 2022, by about 4%, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). And the City and County of LA are planning to phase out COVID-era eviction moratoriums, leading to concerns that more Angelenos will end up on the streets.
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing
Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
chscourier.com
Regal Edwards Calabasas shuts down
On Sept. 15, the Regal Edwards Grand Palace theater at The Commons in Calabasas effectively closed its doors. Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom, filed for bankruptcy in Texas on Sept. 7 as a result of pandemic closures in 2020 and the increased usage of at-home streaming services. Cineworld originally purchased Regal for $3.6 billion during December of 2017.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Alexandre Rasouli becomes 1st surgeon on West Coast to implant Centinel Spine's Prodisc C Vivo
Alexandre Rasouli, MD, a surgeon at Rasouli Spine in Beverly Hills, Calif., has performed the first successful implantation of Centinel Spine's Prodisc C Vivo cervical total disc replacement product on the West Coast. The Prodisc C Vivo received FDA approval for one-level indications in July. The Prodisc C Vivo has...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood budget shows only $400,000 in revenue from ticket sales at sports, entertainment venues
The Inglewood City Manager’s office presented the council with the upcoming FY 2022-2023 budget which details a nearly $6 million surplus due to funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded by the federal government. The City patted itself on the back for “increasing revenue over expenditures”...
The New Tech Bros of Beverly Hills
Tech founders are dropping big sums on Los Angeles homes. Bored Ape Yacht Club co-founder Zeshan Ali purchased a 2,000-square feet Silver Lake house for $4 million. Ali, who previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri, rose to prominence after the once-secret creatives behind the NFT company were revealed earlier this year.
foxla.com
LA County gas prices continue to go back up
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429. The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according...
NBC Los Angeles
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
2urbangirls.com
Greystar Property Management neglecting DTLA properties, City deems SB Main uninhabitable
Residents living in SB Buildings located in Downtown Los Angeles have taken to social media to document the horrors of living in a building being neglected by its owner/management company, Greystar. SB Main, located across the street from the Cecil Hotel, was deemed uninhabitable by the City Sept. 1. Residents...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles
A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors."We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.
