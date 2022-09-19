ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Mercer program puts doctors committed to primary care in rural Georgia faster

Before Dr. Russ Hopper even applied to Mercer University’s School of Medicine, he knew he wanted to provide primary care to rural Georgians. Growing up in the tiny town of Pitts, he saw firsthand the shortage of physicians in rural Georgia, and two experiences that exposed him to the clinical setting greatly influenced his decision to become a doctor.
GEORGIA STATE
New astronomy club aims to help more people see the stars and beyond

The Mercer Astronomy Student Association is on a mission to grow the field of astronomy through outreach events. Junior Bryson Malta, a double-major in biology and philosophy, wanted to start an astronomy club since his first year at Mercer. Now, the club is a reality and is helping create a community focused on outreach events to bring more people together through hands-on experience with astronomy.
MACON, GA
Jekyll Island Authority approves lease to establish Mercer Medicine clinic

MACON – The Jekyll Island Authority has approved a lease agreement to establish a Mercer Medicine rural health clinic in the island’s Beach Village commercial center. Mercer Medicine Jekyll Island will operate in a 4,534-square-foot, second-floor space that was originally constructed with intention to house a medical clinic but has mostly remained vacant. The Jekyll Island Authority will fund renovation of the facility to house the clinic, which will offer primary and emergency care seven days per week, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., during peak summer travel season from May-August and no less than five days per week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., from September-April. The clinic is expected to open in June 2023.
MACON, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Education
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia

MACON, Ga. — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers...
MACON, GA
Macon mattress store invested in community

Macon & Robins Bed & Mattress, local bed and mattress stores, are open to help locals find what they need for a good night’s sleep. The stores have three locations, two in Macon and one in Warner Robins. The Mercer location is located at 3815 Mercer University Drive in Macon, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m…
MACON, GA
Mercer alumnus provides long-lasting products through leatherworks and shoe companies

Mercer alumnus Luke Kolbie believes in “conservation through craftsmanship,” and his business Kingfisher Leatherworks is built and operated on that motto. Through a new venture as CEO of shoe company Russell Moccasin, he hopes to spread that philosophy on a larger scale while continuing a family’s legacy of long-lasting, quality products.
MACON, GA
St. Mary A. M. E. Church, 1905, Thomaston

Freedmen established this historic congregation in 1867. James McGill writes in his fascinating book, The First One Hundred Years of Upson County Negro History (2017): By the summer of 1870, Reverend William Harris was sent to St. Mary AME Church in Thomaston, Georgia. Rev. Harris, the third pastor in the history of St. Mary, was born free in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1845 but was kidnapped in 1858 and sold into slavery in Georgia. He escaped to the North two years later and eventually enlisted in the Union Army.
THOMASTON, GA
Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events

MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
MACON, GA
Psychology
Colleges
Education
Arts
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon

The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, Monroe County

This, classic structure probably won’t be there much longer, another reason your documentation is so invaluable, Brian!. This classic won’t be there too much longer. Just another reason your documentation is so vital, Brian. Reply ↓
MONROE COUNTY, GA

