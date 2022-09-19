MACON – The Jekyll Island Authority has approved a lease agreement to establish a Mercer Medicine rural health clinic in the island’s Beach Village commercial center. Mercer Medicine Jekyll Island will operate in a 4,534-square-foot, second-floor space that was originally constructed with intention to house a medical clinic but has mostly remained vacant. The Jekyll Island Authority will fund renovation of the facility to house the clinic, which will offer primary and emergency care seven days per week, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., during peak summer travel season from May-August and no less than five days per week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., from September-April. The clinic is expected to open in June 2023.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO