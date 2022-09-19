Read full article on original website
mercer.edu
Mercer program puts doctors committed to primary care in rural Georgia faster
Before Dr. Russ Hopper even applied to Mercer University’s School of Medicine, he knew he wanted to provide primary care to rural Georgians. Growing up in the tiny town of Pitts, he saw firsthand the shortage of physicians in rural Georgia, and two experiences that exposed him to the clinical setting greatly influenced his decision to become a doctor.
mercer.edu
New astronomy club aims to help more people see the stars and beyond
The Mercer Astronomy Student Association is on a mission to grow the field of astronomy through outreach events. Junior Bryson Malta, a double-major in biology and philosophy, wanted to start an astronomy club since his first year at Mercer. Now, the club is a reality and is helping create a community focused on outreach events to bring more people together through hands-on experience with astronomy.
mercer.edu
Jekyll Island Authority approves lease to establish Mercer Medicine clinic
MACON – The Jekyll Island Authority has approved a lease agreement to establish a Mercer Medicine rural health clinic in the island’s Beach Village commercial center. Mercer Medicine Jekyll Island will operate in a 4,534-square-foot, second-floor space that was originally constructed with intention to house a medical clinic but has mostly remained vacant. The Jekyll Island Authority will fund renovation of the facility to house the clinic, which will offer primary and emergency care seven days per week, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., during peak summer travel season from May-August and no less than five days per week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., from September-April. The clinic is expected to open in June 2023.
Fort Valley State chosen as top university in South for social mobility
FORT VALLEY — Fort Valley State University is the top public institution for social mobility among all regional universities in the South, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings. FVSU remained the top public HBCU in Georgia for the fifth consecutive year. FVSU moved...
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers...
Jones County News
Macon mattress store invested in community
Macon & Robins Bed & Mattress, local bed and mattress stores, are open to help locals find what they need for a good night’s sleep. The stores have three locations, two in Macon and one in Warner Robins. The Mercer location is located at 3815 Mercer University Drive in Macon, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m…
East Laurens High School mourns death of student killed in car wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An East Laurens High School student is dead and 3 others are hurt after a crash Tuesday. The Public Information Officer of Laurens County Schools, Pat Brock, confirmed student Carlos Graves died in the accident. Brock says two of the other students involved in the...
Saint Peter AME Church welcomes FVSU students for service
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Students and faculty at Fort Valley State University met up with a local church to fellowship as one on Sunday. Saint Peter AME Church on University Drive invited the school out to it's annual FVSU day. This has been a tradition for the church for...
mercer.edu
Mercer alumnus provides long-lasting products through leatherworks and shoe companies
Mercer alumnus Luke Kolbie believes in “conservation through craftsmanship,” and his business Kingfisher Leatherworks is built and operated on that motto. Through a new venture as CEO of shoe company Russell Moccasin, he hopes to spread that philosophy on a larger scale while continuing a family’s legacy of long-lasting, quality products.
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
MACON, Ga. — Folks in east Macon say they're looking forward to a new hotel, shops and restaurants that could be coming to town. Tuesday, Bibb commissioners moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex.
vanishinggeorgia.com
St. Mary A. M. E. Church, 1905, Thomaston
Freedmen established this historic congregation in 1867. James McGill writes in his fascinating book, The First One Hundred Years of Upson County Negro History (2017): By the summer of 1870, Reverend William Harris was sent to St. Mary AME Church in Thomaston, Georgia. Rev. Harris, the third pastor in the history of St. Mary, was born free in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1845 but was kidnapped in 1858 and sold into slavery in Georgia. He escaped to the North two years later and eventually enlisted in the Union Army.
Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events
MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon
The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, Monroe County
This, classic structure probably won’t be there much longer, another reason your documentation is so invaluable, Brian!. This classic won’t be there too much longer. Just another reason your documentation is so vital, Brian. Reply ↓
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
'It will encourage additional growth': Bibb moves forward with plan for $350M east Macon development
MACON, Ga. — The sounds of construction equipment could soon come to east Macon. Bibb commissioners Tuesday moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex. It's for a development they say could bring in millions of dollars.
Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base closed for repairs beginning in October
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base is closed beginning in October because of a previous water utility break and the degradation of the pavement. According to a post on the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page, The Russell Parkway Gate will be...
1 Dead, Several Others Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Laurens County ( Laurens County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and led to the hospitalization of others in Laurens County. According to the patrol, a Ford F-150 traveling east on Minter Tweed road failed to stop at a stop sign and [..]
Houston County 'Operation Arresting Hunger' making sure families aren't without food this holiday season
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Cooler weather is approaching, and with colder months comes the holiday season. Operation Arresting Hunger is getting to work now to ensure every family in Houston County can enjoy their holiday this year. "I'm just like everybody else - trying to survive," says Rosa Jenkins.
