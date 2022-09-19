Some experts have warned that Bitcoin could experience a new low, sending its price down to $12,000. A series of macroeconomic events, such as the rise in the federal reserve rate and inflation data, have played a significant role in predicting the price of Bitcoin. The prediction has come at a time when the crypto market is in the red and the top cryptocurrency has lost about 60% of its value since its all-time high. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $18,992, a 6% decline from the last week.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO