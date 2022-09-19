Read full article on original website
Nasdaq To Start Crypto Custody Services For Institutional Clients
On September 20, Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced the launch of “Nasdaq Digital Assets,” a new business that will provide a cryptocurrency custody service to institutional investors. Key Takeaways. Nasdaq competes with established crypto players such as Coinbase to attract institutional investors. The stock market operator offers crypto custody as...
eToro Review
Our editors independently research and recommend the best products and services. You can learn more about our independent review process and partners in our advertiser disclosure. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Our Take. eToro offers an innovative trading platform highlighted by a unique social...
Experts Warn Bitcoin Price Could Crash to $12k
Some experts have warned that Bitcoin could experience a new low, sending its price down to $12,000. A series of macroeconomic events, such as the rise in the federal reserve rate and inflation data, have played a significant role in predicting the price of Bitcoin. The prediction has come at a time when the crypto market is in the red and the top cryptocurrency has lost about 60% of its value since its all-time high. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $18,992, a 6% decline from the last week.
Digital World Acquisition extends 7-day decline to 31% after Trump's Truth Social threatens a lawsuit against the SEC over delayed SPAC deal
"In light of the obvious conflicts of interest among SEC officials... TMTG is now exploring legal action against the SEC," Truth Social said.
