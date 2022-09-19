ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 32

Patrick Sweeney
3d ago

What’s not to attack?Glad the issue is on the table and glad left picks to ridiculously support

Reply
14
Deedledoors
3d ago

Good!!!! Stop grooming kids into this perversion and insanity!

Reply(5)
28
Kelley Hosto
3d ago

I find it very funny how people get so upset over things that make never happen. It reminds me of when everyone was worried about the Biden administration in acting a new inheritance tax for capital gains. Never happened. The DPI is like a library it is a source for school districts to get information if they want it. Much like a library if you don't like the book don't check it out.

Reply(12)
3
Related
newsfromthestates.com

Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads

A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Special session called to change abortion law in Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Governor Tony Evers is calling the republican-controlled legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers says he would be calling lawmakers together October 4th to create a path for Wisconsinites to...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
wortfm.org

Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin

Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Election Commission has initiated the process of reviewing its rules for election observers, an issue that’s drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. Commissioners voted 5-1 on...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
CBS 58

Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Election State#Transgender Youth#Transgender Children#Title Ix#K12#Racism#Politics State#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#Dpi
wpr.org

WEC will continue mailings aimed at catching fraudulent absentee ballot requests

In an effort to thwart potential absentee ballot fraud, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will continue sending postcards aimed at catching people impersonating other voters online. The decision comes after a Union Grove man requested ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason without their knowledge to prove it could be done.
WISCONSIN STATE
FiveThirtyEight

Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them

It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Why pay-what-you-can systems must become the norm in Wisconsin

In late Aug., the Madison Children’s Museum opened the first restaurant of its kind in a U.S. museum. Inside, museum attendees will find a variety of options, from grab-and-go snacks and beverages to pre-packaged meals that can be heated in the on-site microwaves. Unlike most restaurants in capitalist and economically-minded society, the Little John’s cafe uses a pay-what-you-can system.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy