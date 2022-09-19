Read full article on original website
Patrick Sweeney
3d ago
What’s not to attack?Glad the issue is on the table and glad left picks to ridiculously support
14
Deedledoors
3d ago
Good!!!! Stop grooming kids into this perversion and insanity!
28
Kelley Hosto
3d ago
I find it very funny how people get so upset over things that make never happen. It reminds me of when everyone was worried about the Biden administration in acting a new inheritance tax for capital gains. Never happened. The DPI is like a library it is a source for school districts to get information if they want it. Much like a library if you don't like the book don't check it out.
3
newsfromthestates.com
Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads
A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
wiproud.com
Special session called to change abortion law in Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Governor Tony Evers is calling the republican-controlled legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers says he would be calling lawmakers together October 4th to create a path for Wisconsinites to...
Tim Michels wants to halt all paroles in Wisconsin
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels called Monday on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can't unilaterally order them to stop.
WISN
Latino voters weigh in on issues important to them ahead of election in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee Thursday afternoon to meet with Latino leaders ahead of the election to discuss the importance of the Latino vote. It comes just 47 days before the election, and weeks after both President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump made stops in Wisconsin.
Over a year later, Republican appointees to tech school board still refuse to resign despite expired terms
Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in those positions despite their terms ending in May of 2021. The trio — Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator — were all appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.
wortfm.org
Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin
Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
WEAU-TV 13
Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Election Commission has initiated the process of reviewing its rules for election observers, an issue that’s drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. Commissioners voted 5-1 on...
Decision 2022: What's driving Wisconsin voters' interest?
Right now, 3.5 million people in Wisconsin are registered to vote in November. That's higher than the 2018 mid-term election but not quite as high as the presidential numbers in 2016 and 2020.
Wisconsin’s Evers proposes pathway for abortion vote- Wisconsin Republicans reject
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for...
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school work was not on her mind. Instead, the then-junior was focused on an upcoming speech to the Kenosha School Board. She planned to bring a pressing concern to their next meeting — bad lunches.
wpr.org
Evers calls for constitutional amendment to repeal Wisconsin's abortion ban
Gov. Tony Evers unveiled a plan Wednesday that would let Wisconsin residents propose citizen ballot initiatives, calling the move a "pathway" to repealing Wisconsin's 1849 ban on abortion. While it's not the first time Evers has called on Republicans who run the Legislature to repeal the state's pre-Civil War ban,...
CBS 58
Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: A majority of Wisconsinites want a new abortion law
WISCONSIN — Christine Smith of Sheboygan, Wis., held onto a black and white photo of her grandparents, mother and aunt from the 1940s. The family photo was captured a year before her Aunt Irene became pregnant out of wedlock. “My aunt’s choices were to give birth, keep it and...
wpr.org
WEC will continue mailings aimed at catching fraudulent absentee ballot requests
In an effort to thwart potential absentee ballot fraud, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will continue sending postcards aimed at catching people impersonating other voters online. The decision comes after a Union Grove man requested ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason without their knowledge to prove it could be done.
nbc15.com
“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd weighs in on Wisconsin gubernatorial, U.S. Senate races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With less than two months to go until the midterm election, politics are heating up in the battleground state of Wisconsin. NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press” on NBC, to discuss the upcoming gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.
FiveThirtyEight
Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them
It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: GOP candidate for Wisconsin Assembly, Chris Woodard, on legalizing marijuana, fixing roads
La Crosse city council member Chris Woodard, who is running for Wisconsin state Assembly here in the 95th District, joined the show Monday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)
Badger Herald
Why pay-what-you-can systems must become the norm in Wisconsin
In late Aug., the Madison Children’s Museum opened the first restaurant of its kind in a U.S. museum. Inside, museum attendees will find a variety of options, from grab-and-go snacks and beverages to pre-packaged meals that can be heated in the on-site microwaves. Unlike most restaurants in capitalist and economically-minded society, the Little John’s cafe uses a pay-what-you-can system.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin specialist weighs in on over-the-counter hearing aids
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Tucked away in a box full of mementos is Tom O’Connor’s first hearing aid from the 1950s when he was six-years-old. He was born with a hearing impairment and has worn hearing aids his whole life. “It’s a museum piece,” said O’Connor....
