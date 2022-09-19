Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
WAKEFIELD, MI--- Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly known as Big Snow, has permanently pulled trail permits on their property. They recently purchased Blackjack and Indianhead Mountains in Gogebic County. The change means Snowmobile Trail 2 through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will no longer connect Gogebic County from east to west. Snowmobilers...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
cbs3duluth.com
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Ashland, Superior, Iron Range
Ashland, WI- Kreher Park is getting a new playground! The 25-year-old playground has been removed and installation of the new set-up could start as early as next week. The Ashland Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have the playground open by October 1. The playground was funded in part by the Chequamegon Bay Area Community Fund of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. Local elementary students picked the design last spring.
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
Some Hermantown Residents Concerned Over New Apartment Complex
It seems everywhere you turn in the Northland you see land being cleared for some type of new construction. If you drive on Central Entrance in Duluth across from Cub foods you can see a huge area of land cleared out that used to be littered with houses and trees. That is going to be a huge new retail area. And on Arrowhead Road next to the Kenwood plaza a massive amount of land was cleared there as well.
boreal.org
London Road in Duluth is Changing, and MnDOT wants to hear from you
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking to clean up traffic and improve safety, as it looks to redesign the congested London Road. “Last year, we put out a survey to all the public, anybody who wanted to participate. And we asked them, what is wrong with this corridor, what needs to be fixed?” says Pippi Mayfield, Public Engagement and Communications Director of MNDOT.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
hermantownmn.com
Peterson Resigns from Hermantown City Council Due to Move
Peterson Resigns from Hermantown City Council Due to Move. Hermantown, Minn. – Natalie Peterson announced her resignation from the Hermantown City Council at the Monday, September 19, meeting. Peterson’s resignation was due to her moving outside the City of Hermantown. “The last eight years of being on the...
FOX 21 Online
Seawall Work Behind DECC Delayed, Vehicle-Free Harbor Plaza No More
DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s dream to transform Harbor Drive behind the DECC into a vehicle-free public plaza is no more. And rising construction costs are being blamed. The original plan for Harbor Plaza included zero traffic, all land, walking and bike paths, places for food...
FOX 21 Online
Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools
DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?. Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
cbs3duluth.com
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024
DULUTH, MN -- Tuesday night, Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Department presented two plans for the 2024 golf season. The city’s remaining public golf course, Enger Park, will need to undergo renovations, but for 2023, will stay open. “In 2023, Enger Park golf course will be our sole course...
A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery
A cidery and a distillery, both from Duluth, are teaming up to bring some brandy-based beverages to shelves. The collaboration between Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will see the Wild State "Day Dream" and the Vikre "Reve" cider-based cocktails launched at a party on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Wild State's taproom in Duluth.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man has been charged after hurting a Speedway gas station employee during an argument that led to a shooting inside the store. Joseph Francis Butler, 31, is facing three felonies, including: being a felon possessing a firearm, second degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
FOX 21 Online
Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice
DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
Crews battle large business fire in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. -- A big fire burned in Duluth Wednesday night.Footage from the Central Hillside Neighborhood shows crews battling a fire at a medical supply business. People living in four apartments above that business were evacuated.The fire first started just after 5:30 p.m., but the winds made it difficult to put out. Firefighters contained the fire about three hours later. No word yet on how the fire started.
