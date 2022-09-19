No more fiddling around with physical SIM cards. Don’t you just love the 21st century? Gone are the days of second mobile phones, work phone lines, and expensive tariff plans for international travel. Now, if you want more than one mobile phone number, and the phone is new enough, you simply need to buy and activate an eSIM. An eSIM gives you another phone number without the hassle of a physical SIM card. There are many pros and cons to an eSIM, but one huge pro is the ease of setup. Here’s how to set up and activate an eSIM on your iPhone.

