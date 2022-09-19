Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
You told us: You're split over your current phone having an in-box charger
The "yes" camp only won by a few percentage points. There’s been a divisive trend in recent years for smartphone brands to ditch the in-box charger. This means you’ll need to rely on an older charger or buy a brand-new one if you don’t have an old adapter.
Android Authority
How to activate an eSIM on your iPhone
No more fiddling around with physical SIM cards. Don’t you just love the 21st century? Gone are the days of second mobile phones, work phone lines, and expensive tariff plans for international travel. Now, if you want more than one mobile phone number, and the phone is new enough, you simply need to buy and activate an eSIM. An eSIM gives you another phone number without the hassle of a physical SIM card. There are many pros and cons to an eSIM, but one huge pro is the ease of setup. Here’s how to set up and activate an eSIM on your iPhone.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy phone not charging? Try these 6 solutions
Does your smartphone no longer charge? Here's what you can do to fix it. A dead smartphone is a scary prospect and one that refuses to accept power from the wall can be similarly unsettling. Luckily, though, most charging-related issues can be resolved without mailing in your device for an expensive repair. If your Samsung Galaxy smartphone doesn’t charge, here are a few things you can try to bring it back to life.
Android Authority
Dear Google, please show me which voice commands I can use with my smart home
I shouldn't need to hunt for them and I shouldn't need to guess. They should just be right there!. When it comes to digital assistants, you have choices. Amazon’s Alexa was the first prominent one. Samsung’s Bixby is on Galaxy phones around the world. Apple fans get Siri. However, for my money, Google Assistant is the fastest, most reliable, and overall best digital assistant out there. So, when I started building my smart home, the decision of which assistant to build it on was an easy one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Google teases new face and Google Assistant button for its upcoming Pixel Watch
Google has revealed a new watch face and a Google Assistant button on the Pixel Watch. Google is ramping up advertising for its Pixel devices, showing off a new video. In the video, the company teases a new watch face and Google Assistant software button for the upcoming Pixel Watch.
Android Authority
Samsung surprises Galaxy S6 owners with new update
Galaxy S6 owners in the Netherlands and Belgium are reporting their phones have received updates. Samsung is pushing out a small update for the Galaxy S6. The update has been discovered on the S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge Plus in Belgium and the Netherlands. The update says it brings...
Android Authority
The Pixel Buds Pro could get a feature that it should've launched with
The Pixel Buds Pro could allow you to adjust sound settings in the future. An APK teardown revealed that the Google Pixel Buds Pro could get equalizer settings. The EQ could offer five different bands of sound control. The teardown also found several different presets to choose from. One of...
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Sep. 21)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Pixel 7 gets a preorder date and bizarre 'censored' first impressions video
Google has released a first impressions video for the Pixel 7 Pro. The ad reveals that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be up for preorder on October 6. The video also briefly mentions the Pixel watch. It’s time for Google to start up its advertising campaign for...
Android Authority
A follow-up to the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio could be in the works
The Wireless Charger Hub could pick up where the Wireless Charger Trio left off. Samsung is purportedly working on a Wireless Charger Hub. This might be a follow-up to the Wireless Charger Trio. Samsung launched the Wireless Charger Trio back in 2020, allowing you to wirelessly charge up to three...
Android Authority
Framework's modular Chromebook is the Chrome OS laptop of my dreams
Framework's modular Chromebook is a breath of fresh, upgradeable air. Much to my continued disappointment, Chrome OS hardware hasn’t drastically evolved since the operating system’s early days. While we get yearly processor revisions and the odd spec bump or two, most Chromebooks still resemble thin clients — a computer designed around a singular task (web browsing) and not much else.
Android Authority
At least one Android OEM is considering a Dynamic Island rip-off
Realme is asking users for feedback on a potential 'Realme Island' feature. Realme is soliciting user suggestions for a potential Dynamic Island-style feature. The winning pick gets exposure and could see their idea in a future version of Realme UI. Apple finally ditched the wide display notch with the launch...
Android Authority
A YouTuber just reviewed the canceled LG rollable phone
From the rollable display to a variety of other quirky features, here's what could've been. A Korean YouTube channel has reviewed the canceled LG Rollable phone. It gives us a great look at what could’ve been for LG. LG exited the smartphone business last year, bringing an end to...
Android Authority
Get ready to say goodbye to Fitbit accounts
Fitbit will eventually do away with Fitbit accounts and replace them with Google accounts. On its help page, Fitbit addresses its new “Fitbit by Google” branding and future plans it has for Google accounts on Fitbit. In a list of questions and answers, Fitbit announces it will be...
Android Authority
US pricing for Pixel 7 series leaks, and it's terrific news
While not totally surprising, it's still great to see. Google Pixel 7 pricing just leaked for the United States. According to the leak, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could be $599 and $899 respectively. Additionally, Target stores in the US could have a sweet deal for pre-orders. In...
Android Authority
One UI 5 beta now available for Galaxy S21 devices in the US
If you want to give an early version of Android 13 a try on your Galaxy S21 phone, now's your chance. The first beta of One UI 5 for Galaxy S21 devices is now available in the United States. It appears this could be based on the second beta launched...
Android Authority
How to set and delete reminders in Google Assistant
Just don't forget to set the Google Reminder to remind you to do something. It’s only natural to have a Swiss cheese mind and forget to do half of what you need to do. That’s why your smartphone is your superhero that rescues you when you drive past the supermarket, reminding you that you need to stock up on toilet paper. One smartphone assistant that always remembers is Google Assistant, a built-in staple in Android phones. Here is how to set and delete reminders in Google Assistant on both Android and iPhone.
Android Authority
Turns out YouTube doesn't really care that you dislike a video
You're better off choosing "don't recommend channel" or "remove from watch history." A Mozilla study found that YouTube’s “dislike” button was ineffective against bad recommendations. The best official solution was to choose “don’t recommend channel.”. However, even YouTube’s best solution wasn’t great at blocking these...
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is my perfect vacation phone
I rely on the Z Flip 4 to help me chill out without completely disconnecting. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may not have the multitasking prowess of the Z Fold 4, but it still has that special something. It’s sleek and stylish, with all the functionality you’d expect from a modern smartphone — even if some devices offer a better value and don’t fold in half. The distinctive clamshell form factor has, in my experience, made it the perfect amount of smartphone to take on vacation.
Android Authority
Nothing reveals stick-shaped charging case, forgets to talk about earbuds
Nothing has unveiled a new cosmetic-inspired charging case for its new earbuds. The London-based tech company, Nothing, has unveiled its new Ear Stick earbuds. The new earbuds will come in a unique charging case inspired by “classic cosmetic silhouettes.”. Full product specs and pricing are expected to be revealed...
Comments / 0