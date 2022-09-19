In tonight's edition: University lecturers in Nigeria refuse to go back to class, after they were ordered to by court order. Disputes over pay are common in the country. Zimbabwe is battling with a measles outbreak, over 700 children have died in recent months because of low vaccination rates. And Zimbabwe has had a rocky relationship with the UK but with King Charles now on the throne, some hope the country may soon be allowed back into the Commonwealth of Nations.

EDUCATION ・ 7 HOURS AGO