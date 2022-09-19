Read full article on original website
Iran’s president says Mahsa Amini death must be investigated as protests grow
The death in custody of an Iranian woman that has sparked widespread protests must be “steadfastly” investigated, Iran’s president has said, even as he lamented what he claimed were western “double standards” on human rights. Ebrahim Raisi told a news conference on the sidelines of...
US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan
The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
Nigerian lecturers challenge return to class order
In tonight's edition: University lecturers in Nigeria refuse to go back to class, after they were ordered to by court order. Disputes over pay are common in the country. Zimbabwe is battling with a measles outbreak, over 700 children have died in recent months because of low vaccination rates. And Zimbabwe has had a rocky relationship with the UK but with King Charles now on the throne, some hope the country may soon be allowed back into the Commonwealth of Nations.
