Around 2,000 BC — about the time the Egyptian pharaoh Mentuhotep was forming the Middle Kingdom — a woolly mammoth died on a remote island in what is now Siberia.This was no ordinary mammoth, however: this was the very last mammoth to ever live. With its death, the species would descend the irreversible River Styx of extinction, never again to be seen outside of the underworld.Or… maybe not.A team of scientists with the biotechnology company Colossal, founded in part by Harvard geneticist George Church and backed by investors like the Winklevoss twins and actor Chris Hemsworth, now claim that they...

WILDLIFE ・ 7 DAYS AGO