The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life
A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco
An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
Inside the controversial plan to bring extinct animals back from the dead
Around 2,000 BC — about the time the Egyptian pharaoh Mentuhotep was forming the Middle Kingdom — a woolly mammoth died on a remote island in what is now Siberia.This was no ordinary mammoth, however: this was the very last mammoth to ever live. With its death, the species would descend the irreversible River Styx of extinction, never again to be seen outside of the underworld.Or… maybe not.A team of scientists with the biotechnology company Colossal, founded in part by Harvard geneticist George Church and backed by investors like the Winklevoss twins and actor Chris Hemsworth, now claim that they...
natureworldnews.com
Minnesota Wolf Exhibits Unusual Animal Behavior, Displays Indifference Towards Humans
A skinny wolf was observed acting unusually in Minnesota for several days, which experts have characterized as unusual animal behavior given the wolf's lack of concern and indifference to people. Little to no fear at all is being displayed by the young wolf toward humans. This is highly unusual for...
IFLScience
Authorities Fear Galápagos Giants Tortoises Are Being Hunted And Eaten By People
The death of four Galápagos tortoises has sparked an investigation by Ecuadorian authorities who suspect the gentle giants may have been poached for their meat. A special division specializing in crimes against the environment and wildlife has launched a preliminary investigation into the alleged “hunting and slaughter” of the four giant tortoises found in the wetland complex of the Galápagos National Park, according to a tweet from the State Attorney General’s Office on Monday.
Whistler Hikers Film Intense Moment Black Bear Pursues Them & Their Kids: VIDEO
In an encounter that over 2.4 million people have watched, a persistent black bear follows a family of hikers as they try to deter it to no avail. When travel guide Brighton Peachy and her family set out to hike the Whistler wilderness, the last thing they expected was to be followed for miles by a black bear. But as it turns out, this particular bruin is a consistent problem for the popular Canadian destination.
IFLScience
Amber Fossil's Jurassic Park Treatment Indicates Flowering Plants Emerged 50 Million Years Before Dinosaurs
Scientists armed with an ancient flower wrapped in amber have discovered that a highly successful group of plants is over 150 million years older than botanists previously thought. By analyzing old and new specimens from the highly successful Buckthorn family, the analyses revealed that flowering plants were likely living it up on Earth long before the dinosaurs turned up.
20,000,000,000,000,000 ants are crawling around Earth, researchers find, weighing more in total than all birds and mammals combined
Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
Phys.org
Assessment framework for conservation and management of legume plants in coastal East Africa
The Fabaceae family, commonly known as the legumes, is one of East Africa's most important plant families. Many legume species are threatened by climate change and human disturbances. Therefore, enhanced forecasting of potential conservation areas for the persistence of these threatened species is required. In a study published in South...
IFLScience
The World’s Largest Living Organism Is Breaking Up
A colossal aspen stand in Utah that holds the distinction of being the world’s largest living thing appears to be fragmenting as a result of overgrazing. Known as Pando, the enormous organism is predominantly preyed upon by mule deer and cattle, and new research indicates that human efforts to protect the stand may be exacerbating the problem.
Lizards: From tiny geckos to giant Komodo dragons
Lizards are a diverse and ancient group of reptiles that live around the world today. There are thousands of lizard species, and each has special adaptations and traits. There are lizards with frills, lizards with horns, and lizards with wings. Most lizards have four legs, but some get by on two legs and others have no legs at all.
What do birds eat? Here's what to offer to bring the most birds to your yard.
Birds eat a wide variety of seeds, berries, fruit, insects and much more. Some even will hang out in your backyard if you provide safflower seeds.
Tree Hugger
8 New Minuscule Geckos Discovered in Madagascar
They’re not bright and flashy like some of their relatives, but they certainly are tiny. Eight new species of miniscule geckos were discovered by researchers in Madagascar. The smallest measures just 53 millimeters (about 2 inches) from its snout to the tip of its tail. The other new species aren’t much bigger.
Fox News
The bald eagle: A brief history of the great conservation success story of America’s bird
The bald eagle — one of America's strongest emblems — was once a desperate and dying breed. This is because the bird of the American spirit wasn’t always held in such high regard. At the National Book Festival run by the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.,...
Nature's headbangers: Woodpeckers drumming on trees use the same part of the brain as songbirds learning a tune, study finds
Woodpeckers drumming their beaks into trees are using the same part of the brain as songbirds learning to sing a tune, a new study has found. The bird's forebrain contains specialised pecking regions that resemble those associated with birdsong and human language systems. These have previously only been found in...
USFWS Expands Hunting and Fishing on 18 National Wildlife Refuges—and Eyes Lead Bans
If you’re having trouble finding a place to hunt or fish or if your favorite public spot has gotten a little too crowded in recent years, the latest news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) could be a boon—depending on where you live. On Thursday, the agency announced new hunting and fishing opportunities at 18 national wildlife refuges on approximately 38,000 acres nationwide.
Lizard in your luggage? We're using artificial intelligence to detect wildlife trafficking
Blue-tongue lizards and sulphur-crested cockatoos are among the native animals frequently smuggled overseas. While the number of live animals seized by the Australian Government has tripled since 2017, the full scale of the problem eludes us as authorities don’t often know where and how wildlife is trafficked. Now, we can add a new technology to Australia’s arsenal against this cruel and inhumane industry. Our research, published today, shows the potential for new technology to detect illegal wildlife in luggage or mail. This technology uses artificial intelligence to recognise the shapes of animals when scanned at international frontlines such as airports...
PETS・
Earth harbours 20,000,000,000,000,000 ants – and they weigh more than wild birds and mammals combined
Have you ever wondered exactly how many ants live on Earth? Possibly not, but it’s certainly a question we’ve asked ourselves. Our research published today provides an approximate answer. We conservatively estimate our planet harbours about 20 quadrillion ants. That’s 20 thousand million millions, or in numerical form, 20,000,000,000,000,000 (20 with 15 zeroes). We further estimate the world’s ants collectively constitute about 12 million tonnes of dry carbon. This exceeds the mass of all the world’s wild birds and wild mammals combined. It’s also equal to about one-fifth of the total weight of humans. Eminent biologist Edward O. Wilson once said...
Science News
After eons of isolation, these desert fish flub social cues
Getting out into society after a long isolation gets awkward. Ask the Pahrump poolfish, loners in a desert for some 10,000 years. This hold-in-your-hand-size fish (Empetrichthys latos) has a chubby, torpedo shape and a mouth that looks as if it’s almost smiling. Until the 1950s, this species had three forms, each evolving in its own spring. Now only one survives, which developed in a spring-fed oasis in the Mojave Desert’s Pahrump Valley, about an hour’s drive west of Las Vegas.
natureworldnews.com
Critically Endangered Shimmering Hummingbird Seen in Columbia, 12 Years After Last Sighting
A scientist from Colombia who specializes in bird watching had a remarkable day. Striking emerald green and bright blue shimmering hummingbird was spotted by Yurgen Vega while he was at work in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains in July. He remembered that the striking male bird was a critically endangered Santa Marta sabrewing, which was last seen 12 years ago.
