Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Highway marker in Wise County will tell a tragic tale
The Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition will gather in Norton, Virginia, on Saturday to dedicate a highway marker in memory of Dave Hurst, a 25-year-old African American coal miner from Alabama who was lynched in Wise County, Virginia, in the 1920s after being accused of assaulting a woman near Dunbar, Virginia.
America's Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart to play The Cameo
Faster than a wig in the wind, tickets are flying out of the box office window these days. For whom, you wonder? Chapel Hart, that’s whom. A country trio featuring two sisters and their cousin from Poplarville, Mississippi, Chapel Hart make their Birthplace of Country Music debut Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. In fact, it’s one of their first shows after their breakout on national television.
Bright lights of Bristol: Night races rekindles energy for BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The legend of Bristol Motor Speedway was built around unpredictable storylines, compelling finishes and breakthrough performances. That was the scenario for the most recent Bristol Bash, which culminated with a throng of over 100,000 fans for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. What sort of...
Hapco to celebrate 60 years in Abingdon
Hapco Pole Products will host an anniversary celebration to commemorate its 60th year at its Abingdon, Virginia location. Hapco’s decision to locate in Abingdon was in part initiated because of the “Project Decision” development plan initiated by local community leaders. The company will observe the anniversary by...
Authorities release identity of body found in Buchanan County
Buchanan County officials have identified a body found on the bank of the Levisa River on Wednesday. According to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was identified as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. The release said foul play is not suspected. The...
Runners to converge on Steele Creek for 31st Bristol Cross
One word of advice for those runners and spectators planning to attend the Bristol Cross on Saturday at Steele Creek Park. The 31st annual event is one of the region’s top cross country events, with more than 40 high schools and more than 30 middle school teams slated to attend, along with a bunch of elementary aged kids who want to run as well.
Veterans Expo to return in October
The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo will return this October following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. According to a press release from the office of Virginia State Senator Todd Pillion, the event will be held Thursday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia. The event is open to any Southwest Virginia veteran and/or family member of a veteran.
Bays' 47 kills lifts Gate City past Trojans
GATE CITY, Va. – The Mountain 7 District has an array of heavy hitters in volleyball, but only one team has the Bays factor. Six-foot junior Makayla Bays collected 47 kills late Tuesday as the Gate City Blue Devils held off the John Battle Trojans 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26, 15-13.
PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION
Last meeting: Virginia High 35, Lebanon 0 (Oct. 26, 2021 in Bristol, Va.) Virginia High (3-1) has reeled off three straight wins since a season-opening setback to Tazewell. The Bearcats are averaging 36.5 points and 302.8 yards of total offense per game. … Lebanon (3-1) has piled up the points too as the Pioneers are putting up 30 points per game and freshman quarterback Mike Reece has thrown six touchdown passes. … VHS senior quarterback Brody Jones leads a balanced attack for the Bearcats. Jones completed 13-of-20 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns in last season’s 35-0 win over the Pioneers. That’s the last time VHS blanked an opponent. … This is the second of four games this season against Class 1 opponents for the Class 2 Bearcats. … Virginia High’s high-scoring offense should shine once again at Harry Stuart Field.
Honaker returns to Hogoheegee, Lebanon to SWD as part of VHSL realignment
The Honaker Tigers travel to Grundy on Friday night for a marquee football game with Black Diamond District championship implications. The pursuit of that league title will also have some historical significance. “Winning the district is a goal that we made at the beginning of the season,” said Honaker coach...
TRC champs: Tennessee High sweeps Sullivan East to clinch Three Rivers
Tennessee High’s volleyball team needed some two hours and 20 minutes to defeat Sullivan East in Bluff City on Sept. 7. You wondered if the rematch would require an hour. The Vikings bolted out of the blocks and never let up in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 romp to clinch the Three Rivers Conference regular season title outright Monday night at Viking Hall.
PREP ROUNDUP: Stauffer directs Patrick Henry past Indians
Lauren Stauffer stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 17 kills, 14 digs and four blocks as the Patrick Henry Rebels continued to rule the Hogoheegee District with a 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17 volleyball victory over Rural Retreat on Tuesday night. Avery Maiden (14 kills, five digs) and Sydney...
91-year-old Ramblin' Jack to make a stop at The Down Home
Out where the buffalo roam rambles a man whose name reflects his lifestyle. Ramblin’ Jack’s never-ending highway will pause the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2. That’s when the legendary traveling troubadour will visit the Down Home in Johnson City. He first hit the road when he ran away from home in Brooklyn, New York, at age 14.
Hart, Jessee lead Honaker past Panthers
Riley Hart and Kate Jessee each slammed down seven kills as Honaker won a Black Diamond District volleyball match for the second straight night, taking a 25-19, 25-14, 25-13 triumph over Twin Valley on Wednesday. Emma Ray’s 11 assists and Kalli Miller’s 10 digs were also key for the first-place...
Your View | Harshbarger's 'no' votes aren't helping us
Diana Harshbarger won the Republican primary for the Tennessee First Congressional District with 19.2% of the vote, and because she has an "R" by her name, she won the seat and has been our representative since 2020. Think about that. Only 19.2% of Republican voters wanted Diana Harshbarger to be...
