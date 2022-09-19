Read full article on original website
Related
Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jemal to develop Burns Building apartments on Ellicott, East Huron streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal is moving forward with his vision is to create the Electric District, mostly on Ellicott Street, from Genesee Street south to Broadway to include 600 apartments, offices, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail. Jemal wants to demolish a vacant, three-story building at 348 Ellicott...
spectrumlocalnews.com
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
spectrumlocalnews.com
SPCA gears up for return of Paws in the Park on Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — If you're looking for a way to enjoy the sweater weather this weekend, you can take a walk in the park and help some animals in the process. On Grand Island, the SPCA is serving Erie County as they prepare for Paws in the Park. It's the organization's longest-running fundraiser of the year.
investigativepost.org
Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs
Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
Douglas Jemal plans $35M development for Ridge Road in Lackawanna
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has his sights on Lackawanna where he is building a new $35 million mixed-use space. It is on Ridge Road, where a Catholic church once stood. "It's a gateway, in fact. That's the name for it: Gateway to Lackawanna. And it's huge to...
FireRescue1
N.Y. city settles suit over department's firing of first female FF for $25K
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The first woman hired by the Tonawanda Fire Department has won a settlement with the city after she claimed she was unfairly fired when an on-duty injury left her unable to perform her job. The Common Council this month approved the $25,000 settlement with Amy Newman,...
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord
CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
Tonawanda mom, Sweet Buffalo join News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined a Tonawanda mom who is fighting cancer. Brianna Russell of Tonawanda, her mother Catherine and Kim LaRussa joined News 4 at 7 to tell her story. You can watch the full segment above.
3 people taken to ECMC following morning crash on Genesee Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police responded to an accident on Genesee Street. At the intersection of Genesee Street and Kerns Avenue, three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities report that one of the motorists had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY
There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
Old complaints, new roundabouts: Tonawanda supervisor says adjustment is 'all a matter of time'
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is the latest municipality getting flack for installing three roundabouts along Parker Boulevard as the town tries to slow traffic and make the area near Lincoln Park safer for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Construction along the road at the Decatur, Harrison, and...
ubspectrum.com
Sitting UB Council member on trial for reckless endangerment, criminal mischief
UB Council member and New Era CEO Chris Koch was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief in Buffalo City Court after allegedly driving his car at his girlfriend’s ex-partner in May. Koch has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. The two charges carry a...
cstoredecisions.com
New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.
Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
WGRZ TV
Morning Crash Closes Genesee St. In Buffalo
IT HAPPENED AROUND 6:30 ON GENESEE STREET AT KERNS AVENUE. YOU CAN SEE THE BACK END OF ONE OF THOSE CARS IS COMPLETELY RIPPED AWAY.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
Comments / 0