2 On Your Side

Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
MEDINA, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

SPCA gears up for return of Paws in the Park on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — If you're looking for a way to enjoy the sweater weather this weekend, you can take a walk in the park and help some animals in the process. On Grand Island, the SPCA is serving Erie County as they prepare for Paws in the Park. It's the organization's longest-running fundraiser of the year.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
investigativepost.org

Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs

Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord

CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
CONCORD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY

There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
BUFFALO, NY
cstoredecisions.com

New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.

Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY

