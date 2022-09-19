ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Dodge Hornet vs. 2022 Mazda CX-30: Sporty, Small SUVs Compared On Paper

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is the American automaker's signal to the world that it wants to take on the lucrative small crossover market segment for the first time since, well, before that market amounted to much. (Anyone remember the sad Caliber? We didn't think so.) Dodge has already surprised competitors with the staying power of its aging Challenger and Charger muscle cars, while its coverage of the larger three-row SUV market with the similarly old Durango is another bright spot. Unlike when the Caliber trundled the earth, Dodge's Hornet will face stiff and varied competition from a flood of subcompact SUVs from Honda, Toyota, Ford, and others. But its closest small SUV competitor, at least spiritually, is the sporty and stylish Mazda CX-30.
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Sticks With Gas Powered Car

Ford, which wants to stamp itself as a world leader in EVs, says its fleet will be all electric by early next decade. It wants to bury Tesla in the process. Is it any wonder? Ford’s market cap is $59 billion. Tesla’s is $951 billion. Along with every other global manufacturer, Ford is desperate to […]
Autoblog

Ride on any terrain with the best kids mountain bikes

Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Looking to get your kids outside this summer? Then you need to get a hold of the leading kids mountain bikes of 2022 for all types of terrain. It’s safe to say that, as a parent, you don’t like watching your child spend the whole day on their iPad. If you’re looking for an outdoor activity to keep your little one healthy and entertained, we suggest getting them a kids mountain bike.
