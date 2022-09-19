Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Dodge Hornet vs. 2022 Mazda CX-30: Sporty, Small SUVs Compared On Paper
The 2023 Dodge Hornet is the American automaker's signal to the world that it wants to take on the lucrative small crossover market segment for the first time since, well, before that market amounted to much. (Anyone remember the sad Caliber? We didn't think so.) Dodge has already surprised competitors with the staying power of its aging Challenger and Charger muscle cars, while its coverage of the larger three-row SUV market with the similarly old Durango is another bright spot. Unlike when the Caliber trundled the earth, Dodge's Hornet will face stiff and varied competition from a flood of subcompact SUVs from Honda, Toyota, Ford, and others. But its closest small SUV competitor, at least spiritually, is the sporty and stylish Mazda CX-30.
