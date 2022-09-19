Read full article on original website
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
HHW Gaming: Twitter Says Its A Wrap For Whoever Leaked ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Gameplay Footage
Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks! The post HHW Gaming: Twitter Says Its A Wrap For Whoever Leaked ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Gameplay Footage appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
