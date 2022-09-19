ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Benzinga

GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed

Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get the SypherPK Icon Series Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out today, drawing in millions of players and likely hundreds of content creators onto the island every year. Epic Games likes to celebrate its creators by giving them a unique spotlight as Icon skins inside the game. SypherPK is the latest content creator to get an Icon Skin, with the Outfit resembling him.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s newest season is finally here and it’s brought the Chrome with it. This new force on the island has been taking over POIs and absorbing members of The Seven for a few days now. Players are still getting used to working with Chrome and using its unique texture to their advantage. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, players can phase through walls and ceilings thanks to Chrome.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it

After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CS:GO’s biggest hotspot for cheaters that players should avoid

The most popular map in CS:GO is also the favorite among cheaters—unsurprisingly. Leetify, a website dedicated to CS:GO stats, has identified which maps are the most used by cheaters who received a VAC ban. And it turns out 0.81 percent of Mirage players received a VAC ban, making it the most popular map for cheaters.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are all the new 2022 Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends

“Old traditions make way for ancient magics, and in their wake the spirit realm begins to bloom,” according to League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom page. The summer might be ending in a couple of days, but vibrant, beautiful flowers have just started to flourish on Summoner’s Rift.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find all Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s answer to the open-world genre of games that have gained massive popularity in the last decade. With a huge world littered with tons of different activities, there is always something to do in the world of Dreamlight Valley. The game reintroduces a lot of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends

Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All skins coming to League with Patch 12.18

Welcome to the scariest time of the year, summoners. We’re quickly approaching the scheduled release date for League of Legends Patch 12.18, and with it comes a whole new slew of unique skins, just in time for the Halloween season. From ghouls in suits, chainsaw-wielding fiends, and other monsters...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pobelter dives into why League solo queue is doomed: ‘I just feel miserable most of the time after playing’

Eugene “Pobelter” Park is a professional League of Legends player primarily known for playing for Team Liquid and Counter Logic Gaming. Just like every other pro player, he’s destined to play solo queue regularly until the end of his professional career to keep up with the previously established standards of reaching at least Diamond each season, staying in touch with the current meta, and lastly, getting more practice. Although the tedious climb comes with the job, Pobelter spoke his mind today on the current state of solo queue.
VIDEO GAMES

