Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
How Much Did Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Cost? Breaking Down the Expensive Ceremony
An expensive tribute. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was an event unlike anything the United Kingdom has ever seen — and the cost reflected that fact. The British government hasn't confirmed the exact cost of the event, but a former royal security officer told the New York Post that he believes the security alone will cost […]
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
CARS・
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral in Photos: The Biggest Moments
It was the first time in history that cameras were allowed to record inside the funeral of a British monarch, capturing the impressive formalities and gravity of the day
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: What Time and How to Watch In the United States
For Queen Elizabeth II’s final bow, the full-day of events will be the culmination of a 10-day mourning period in the United Kingdom.
Danish monarch who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral diagnosed with Covid
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court in Copenhagen said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. Queen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska meets Princess of Wales ahead of Queen’s funeral
The Princess of Wales has welcomed the First Lady of Ukraine to Buckingham Palace ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at the royal residence on Sunday afternoon, where they were pictured speaking. Images capture the pair sitting side-by-side...
ETOnline.com
Prince William Inherits Ancient Estate Worth $1 Billion Following Death of Queen Elizabeth
Prince William has a pricey new property. While much about the royals' wealth remains shrouded in secrecy, financial experts have pieced together estimates of their fortunes based on well-documented accounts of their personal collections and inherited properties. And though royal wills are never made public, the changing of royal titles and transition of assets does hold a long-running precedent.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
BBC
Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
Inside the queen's funeral
On Monday, the British royal family, world leaders, and other dignitaries will gather at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. London time, and will be televised around the world. Here's everything you need to know:. How...
Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest. Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have queued, sometimes for up to 25 hours and overnight, to file past the queen's coffin as it lay in state.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Are ‘Touched’ by Support as They ‘Prepare to Say Our Last Farewell’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Giving thanks. King Charles III shared a statement on behalf of himself and Queen Consort Camilla to respond to all the sympathetic messages and support given to the royal family amid Queen Elizabeth II’s death. “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched...
Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Allowed the World to Say a Final Goodbye
After 10 days of national mourning in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral, the monarch was finally laid to rest, Sept. 19. The queen's state funeral, the first since Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, was attended by thousands who lined the streets to see the procession of her coffin, some having camped out for days to watch her historic final journey in person. Millions more around the world watched on TV.
Comments / 0