ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Emmanuel Macron
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial

The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
U.K.
SlashGear

The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral

Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Monarch#Uk#Royal Navy#The Royal Standard#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Google
ETOnline.com

Prince William Inherits Ancient Estate Worth $1 Billion Following Death of Queen Elizabeth

Prince William has a pricey new property. While much about the royals' wealth remains shrouded in secrecy, financial experts have pieced together estimates of their fortunes based on well-documented accounts of their personal collections and inherited properties. And though royal wills are never made public, the changing of royal titles and transition of assets does hold a long-running precedent.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
SOCIETY
BBC

Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
U.K.
The Week

Inside the queen's funeral

On Monday, the British royal family, world leaders, and other dignitaries will gather at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. London time, and will be televised around the world. Here's everything you need to know:. How...
U.K.
AFP

Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest. Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have queued, sometimes for up to 25 hours and overnight, to file past the queen's coffin as it lay in state.
U.K.
POPSUGAR

Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Allowed the World to Say a Final Goodbye

After 10 days of national mourning in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral, the monarch was finally laid to rest, Sept. 19. The queen's state funeral, the first since Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, was attended by thousands who lined the streets to see the procession of her coffin, some having camped out for days to watch her historic final journey in person. Millions more around the world watched on TV.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy