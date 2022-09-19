ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Crypto research firm founder accused of promoting ICO for compensation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pressing charges against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research firm in connection with an alleged backroom deal that saw him promote an initial coin offering (ICO) after receiving undisclosed incentives to do so. In a complaint filed Monday, SEC alleges that...
Alameda Research to repay US$200 mln crypto loan to Voyager Digital

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research will repay around US$200 million in cryptocurrencies to bankrupt digital assets broker Voyager Digital by Sept. 30. Alameda owes Voyager about 6,553 Bitcoins, more than 51,000 Ether and smaller amounts in various tokens including USDC, DOGE and SAND, according to a court filing.
Binance and FTX lead bidding for bankrupt Voyager

Crypto exchanges FTX and Binance have reportedly made the highest bids on bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Ltd. and its assets, but neither offer had been accepted as of Tuesday, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Fast facts. The WSJ article published on Tuesday night cites “people familiar with...
Binance stablecoin conversion controversial, but what does it mean for users?

Binance Global, the world’s largest crypto exchange, raised eyebrows this month when it said it would convert its customer’s holdings in three stablecoins into its own BUSD stablecoin starting from the end of September. The move, which will also end spot, future and margin trading in the three...
Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, Ether slumps, XRP drops on lawsuit delay

Bitcoin fell below US$19,000 in Thursday morning trading in Asia after briefly moving above that resistance level overnight as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, or in line with expectations. All the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization lost ground, with Ether the biggest loser.
Future of CBDCs & Stablecoins

Can regulators strike a balance between innovation and regulation of stablecoins and CBDCs? We take a closer look in today’s episode of TDF.
Bitcoin recovers from steep drop after Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rose more than 3% on Thursday to recover from a sharp drop to under US$19,000 after the Federal Open Market Committee said it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points, or in line with market expectations, to rein in inflation. Fast facts.
US Treasury seeks public opinion on digital asset risks

The U.S. Department of Treasury is seeking public opinion on the “responsible development of digital assets” and has requested comments from the general public on national security and illicit financing risks posed by digital assets. Fast facts. Comments can be submitted until Nov. 3 through the Federal eRulemaking...
South Korea seizes US$184 mln in crypto towards unpaid taxes

Cryptocurrency assets seized from alleged tax delinquents in South Korea in 2021 and 2022 amounted to nearly 260 billion Korean won (US$184.3 million), according to local media reports. Fast facts. The highest amount of crypto seized from a single delinquent taxpayer was close to 12.5 billion won, or US$8.87 million....
