The big reason Darnell Washington made a leap for Georgia football: ‘He pushes and makes plays’
ATHENS — Georgia tight end Darnell Washington readily admits he didn’t a lick of blocking as a 5-star recruit coming out of Desert Pines High School in the 2020 recruiting class. “In high school, I didn’t block at all,” Washington told reporters this week. “Let’s be real.”...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football players make plea to have another night game in Sanford Stadium
ATHENS — Georgia learned this week that it will play its first night game of the 2022 season. The only problem is that said game will be played in Columbia, Mo., and not in the friendly confines of Athens. Georgia’s Oct. 1 game against Missouri is set for a...
dawgnation.com
Fran Brown, Will Muschamp and a gold necklace: How the safety position turned into a strength for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The golden necklace that helps explain Georgia football’s excellent safety play. ATHENS — Georgia safety Christopher...
CBS 46
No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum compares Georgia to the 2021 team, says Bulldogs look 'significantly better than Alabama'
Paul Finebaum believes Georgia can be better this season than last year’s national championship team, and the Bulldogs are just getting started. Finebaum shared his thoughts on ESPN Radio Wednesday morning on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show. “Yes, I’m not sure from a defensive standpoint they...
dawgnation.com
Georgia star Jalen Carter still slowed by ankle, questionable for Kent State
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter remains limited by the ankle injury that forced him out of the starting lineup against South Carolina and led to him playing only 11 snaps last Saturday. Coach Kirby Smart shared that Carter has not been full-go in practice this week placing...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football aims to turn Oscar Delp into its next complete tight end
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football Oscar Delp tight end. Brock Bowers and Stetson Bennett both lit when asked about it....
Friday Night Focus: Major 2025 UGA QB Target Having Stellar Season
Arguably UGAs top 2025 QB target is having the best start to his young career.
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football
Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett recaps transfers, championship title journey with Eli Manning in ESPN episode
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett transferred from Georgia because of Jake Fromm’s emergence and Justin Fields’ signing, and his return was sparked by Fields’ departure. Bennett shared insight on his incredible journey from walk-on, to junior college and back to UGA where he won a national championship with Super Bowl champion and Ole Miss legend Eli Manning.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart responds to comments made by Kent State coach: ‘Probably watching last year’s tape’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is aware of what Kent State coach Sean Lewis had to say about his team and program. The Georgia head coach respectfully disagreed with the assessment made by the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent. “Sean Lewis [Kent State head coach] is probably watching last year’s tape...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: A Classic Wedding
When she was a little girl, like grade school years, we began to watch our neighbor’s daughter grow up. Demi Fitzgerald was always an energetic, kinetic, and perpetual motion kid, one with a warm and engaging smile. She was a normal kid with nice manners and a pleasant countenance...
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
fox5atlanta.com
