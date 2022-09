Later today, the last of the Yankees’ trade deadline acquisitions, Harrison Bader, is expected to make his pinstriped debut. A native of Bronxville, New York, Bader was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 draft; he made his MLB debut just two years later, and has until this point spent the entirety of his six-year career in St. Louis. In that time, he has established himself as one of the premier gloves in center field: among the 72 outfielders with at least 1,000 innings in center since the start of the 2017 season, he ranks fifth in Defensive Runs Saved with 38, fourth in Outs Above Average with 48, and first in UZR/150 with 15.1. He gives the Yankees the elite defensive center fielder that they have lacked since Aaron Hicks put up 12 DRS and 4 OAA while taking over for Jacoby Ellsbury halfway through the 2017 season.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO