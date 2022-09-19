Read full article on original website
Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break
Santa Clara’s mayor is lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major real estate firm save money on the largest mixed-use development planned in the state—months before the developer made a six-figure donation to her campaign. Mayor Lisa Gillmor wrote a letter to Newsom on March 4 advocating...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fact check: Did this Republican candidate for Congress vote to raise California’s gas tax?
Claim: San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti voted to raise health care costs, prescription drug prices and the gas tax, according to an advertisement paid for by opponent Rep. Josh Harder’s campaign. Rating: Out of context. The votes in the advertisement and corresponding website are fee revisions for San...
L.A. Times Investigates California's Marijuana Legalization Disaster
The Los Angeles Times has released a heavily researched, heavily reported investigation on the many, many ways that California's legalization of marijuana has been a disastrous mess. Titled "Legal Weed, Broken Promises," the four stories of the series painstakingly illustrate the breadth of the illegal grow operations scattered across much...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Accuses Her Reform-Minded Police Commission Appointee of Dishonesty
One of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees to the Police Commission is quickly learning what it means to cross her. Less than a year ago, Breed hailed Max Carter-Oberstone as a “tireless advocate” for reform when she placed him on the Police Commission. Now the mayor is...
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Silicon Valley Democrats decry ballot changes
The local Democratic Party is pushing back against the removal of party affiliation language from candidate statements just weeks before ballots are mailed. The tussle is over San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat. In her candidate statement, Arenas lists endorsements that include the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. That endorsement was removed from ballot language, according to her campaign. San Jose City Council District 3 candidate Omar Torres told San José Spotlight he had his statement adjusted last minute as well.
'They're just doubling down on stupid' | Newsom attacks Republican governors on national stage again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is on the national stage in New York this week talking about California’s climate commitment. In a common move of his, he took aim at Republican governors. "Those conservative governors out there, Greg Abbott and others, they're as dumb as they want...
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
sfstandard.com
Joe Alioto Veronese, Scion of an SF Political Dynasty, Wants To ‘Rescue’ the City as DA
Growing up in a family with prominent elected officials and attorneys, Joe Alioto Veronese knew the right steps to follow. His grandfather, Joseph Alioto, was the 35th mayor of San Francisco, and his mom, Angela Alioto, served as president of the Board of Supervisors. Michela Alioto-Pier, Veronese’s cousin and the most recent Alioto family member to hold an elected office in the city, was also twice elected supervisor.
berkeleyside.org
City settles for $95k with elderly Berkeley homeowner burdened by code repair debt
An elderly homeowner deep in debt after his code-challenged house was renovated by a court-appointed receiver has reached a settlement with the city of Berkeley that ends one piece of his eight-year legal tangle. In a closed session meeting Monday, the city council voted to approve a court-approved settlement with...
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
Opinion: It’s Time to Rewrite the 2nd Amendment, and California Can Lead
I served in the U.S. Army as an officer during Operation Desert Storm, and understand the importance of firearms in the defense of our nation. I am also a surgeon who has treated civilian gunshot victims for more than two decades. I cannot reconcile the senseless injuries I see with what is interpreted as a constitutional right to maintain “a militia” as laid out in the Second Amendment.
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.
Coloradans Might Fix Their Arcane Booze Rules
Colorado is known for many things: Beautiful mountain vistas, epic skiing, and, in recent years, a fairly freewheeling attitude toward weed. According to industry observers, the state consistently ranks as one of the top five cannabis-friendly states. But in stark contrast to this open attitude toward cannabis, Colorado is mired in the dark ages when it comes to booze. This November, Colorado voters will have the opportunity to change that through three pending ballot petitions.
SFist
Oakland Audit Blasts Inability to Account for What Happened With $70 Million In Homeless Funding
The city of Oakland spent $69 million over four years housing unsheltered people, but has no idea if any of those nearly 9,000 people ever found permanent housing, according to a new report from the City Auditor. The highest-profile homelessness issue right now in the City of Oakland is the...
SFGate
Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
No on Proposition 30 leader discusses opposition to the divisive ballot measure
(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 Million dollars. Governor Newsom this […]
2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots
A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday. “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
Reason.com
