San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley Democrats decry ballot changes

The local Democratic Party is pushing back against the removal of party affiliation language from candidate statements just weeks before ballots are mailed. The tussle is over San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat. In her candidate statement, Arenas lists endorsements that include the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. That endorsement was removed from ballot language, according to her campaign. San Jose City Council District 3 candidate Omar Torres told San José Spotlight he had his statement adjusted last minute as well.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Joe Alioto Veronese, Scion of an SF Political Dynasty, Wants To ‘Rescue’ the City as DA

Growing up in a family with prominent elected officials and attorneys, Joe Alioto Veronese knew the right steps to follow. His grandfather, Joseph Alioto, was the 35th mayor of San Francisco, and his mom, Angela Alioto, served as president of the Board of Supervisors. Michela Alioto-Pier, Veronese’s cousin and the most recent Alioto family member to hold an elected office in the city, was also twice elected supervisor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Climate change impacting California's tomato crop

WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: It’s Time to Rewrite the 2nd Amendment, and California Can Lead

I served in the U.S. Army as an officer during Operation Desert Storm, and understand the importance of firearms in the defense of our nation. I am also a surgeon who has treated civilian gunshot victims for more than two decades. I cannot reconcile the senseless injuries I see with what is interpreted as a constitutional right to maintain “a militia” as laid out in the Second Amendment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Coloradans Might Fix Their Arcane Booze Rules

Colorado is known for many things: Beautiful mountain vistas, epic skiing, and, in recent years, a fairly freewheeling attitude toward weed. According to industry observers, the state consistently ranks as one of the top five cannabis-friendly states. But in stark contrast to this open attitude toward cannabis, Colorado is mired in the dark ages when it comes to booze. This November, Colorado voters will have the opportunity to change that through three pending ballot petitions.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

No on Proposition 30 leader discusses opposition to the divisive ballot measure

(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 Million dollars. Governor Newsom this […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots

A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday.  “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
NYE COUNTY, NV
