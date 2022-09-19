ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacobs: Too Many Penalties is a Recipe for Disaster

By Hikaru Kudo
 3 days ago

Of the many things that went wrong on Sunday, one of them were the amount of penalties the Raiders committed.

At halftime, the Las Vegas Raiders were leading 20-0.

Yet the Silver and Black dropped last night’s game to the Arizona Cardinals 29-23 in overtime.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who had 19 carries for 69 yards, says it’s in part due to the amount of penalties the Silver and Black committed.

"[We're] just going to come out and be a dog and execute," Jacobs said. "Too many penalties. When you have that many penalties, it's a recipe for disaster. Just the little things that get you beat in this league. We've got to come out and try to improve on the little things, the small details on every play.”

The Raiders committed 10 penalties for a total of 68 yards on Sunday. While that is less than the 12 penalties for 120 yards by the Cardinals, it impacted the Silver and Black more.

As for small details, the Raiders blew a 20-point lead entering the half.

Absolutely unacceptable.

The Raiders, whether big or small details, need to reorganize and execute on the field to turn things around.

"The energy and the effort that you give play-in and play-out, that's the kind of things we need to improve right now,” Jacobs said.

