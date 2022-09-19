She comes off as a bit of a greedy grubber, wanting to make sure that she gets her, "cut", if she allows her parents to see her kids!
sounds like you favor the in-laws because of the money. they help you buy a house they're going to leave you money...
It’s NONE of the children’s business where the parents choose to live, or how they spend THEIR money. The author sounds very entitled. Unless the parents of the 6 children are extremely wealthy, the inheritance won’t amount to much anyway. The author should be grateful to be married into an “only child” family. How do parents of 6 children treat each of them equally? The parents worked hard to provide for their children and are entitled to live their “golden years” as they see fit. The parents grew up and lived in a different time and culture than the in-laws, made different choices, and have different priorities. The author needs to grow up and quit trying to remake her parents into her in-laws. Just my opinion.
