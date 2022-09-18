ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

MSU Men's Soccer Travels to No. 16 IU for B1G Opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer concludes its two-game road trip at No. 16 Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Bill Armstrong Stadium. This is the Big Ten opener for the Spartans, while the Hoosiers are 0-1-0 heading into their B1G home opener. The Spartans...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartans Set for B1G Home Opener Against Iowa

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's soccer opens with the first half of its weekend homestand on Thursday, Sept. 22, as the Spartans return to DeMartin Stadium to host the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 7 p.m. kick on Old College Field. HEAD COACH JEFF HOSLER SAID…. "I think...
IOWA CITY, IA
msuspartans.com

Big Ten Network Announces Women’s Basketball Coverage

EAST LANSING, Mich. - During the upcoming 2022-23 season Michigan State women's basketball games will have at least five games televised on the Big Ten Network; it was announced by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday. MSU will also have 15 regular-season home contests aired on Big Ten Plus. Once...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

DeBeau Named Big Ten Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Michigan State women's soccer player Lauren DeBeau took home Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week accolades following her historic hat trick, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. The senior forward led the charge in MSU's 3-0 victory over Illinois to open Big Ten play on...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

MSU Baseball And Softball Host Beautiful Lives Project

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's baseball and softball teams hosted a Beautiful Lives Project event and co-founder Bryce Weiler Wednesday afternoon at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field. Beautiful Lives Project provides people with disabilities the opportunity to actively participate in activities and events that may not have been available...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Finishes in Fifth Place at Collegiate Classic

East Lansing, Mich. – Two Michigan State women's golfers finished among the top-20 individuals as the Spartans fired a 5-under par 279 in the final round and finished in fifth place among 14 teams at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Classic, hosted by the University of Tennessee at Cherokee Country Club in West Knoxville.
EAST LANSING, MI

