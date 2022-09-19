Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
healio.com
Cell therapy doubles survival, response rates in advanced melanoma
A single infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes more than doubled PFS, OS and complete response rates compared with ipilimumab among patients with advanced, unresectable melanoma, study results presented at ESMO Congress showed. This likely is the first randomized phase 3 study to show significant clinical benefit of a T-cell immunotherapy over...
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Grants Priority Review to Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for Previously Treated HER2+ Metastatic CRC
Patients with previously treated, metastatic, HER2-positive colorectal cancer may benefit from treatment with tucatinib and trastuzumab, which was granted priority review by the FDA. Tucatinib (Tukysa) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) was granted priority review by the FDA as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have undergone...
curetoday.com
Chemoradiotherapy May Provide Long-Term Survival Benefit for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
Long-term outcomes from this trial confirm the benefit of treatment with chemoradiotherapy over chemotherapy along for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Chemoradiotherapy continued to show benefit in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer compared with radiotherapy alone over a 10-year period, according to findings from a phase 3 trial. It was...
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab Delays Disease and Distant Metastasis in RCC
Adjuvant pembrolizumab continues to demonstrate these impressive results with disease-free survival in renal cell carcinoma, according to Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP. Adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) continued to show an improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) benefit over placebo after 30 months of follow-up in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC), according to updated results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial. The DFS benefit was continued across prespecifi ed subgroups.
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Iams Considers Platinum Rechallenge or Other Therapy for Relapsed ES-SCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Wade T. Iams, MD, discussed the case of a patient who progressed following a partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. IAMS: It is a pretty even split among participants over prophylactic cranial irradiation. I will cite a couple...
Nature.com
Monoclonal antibody therapies in Parkinson's disease
"PD affects over 10 million people worldwide and so there is a high medical need," explains Gennaro Pagano, corresponding author of one of the studies1. "Therapies targeting the underlying disease mechanism of PD, e.g. Î±-Syn, have the potential to slow disease progression and help patients retain their independence."
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Liposomal Irinotecan Improves Upon 5-FU/LV in Refractory Pancreatic Cancer
Adding a liposomal formulation of irinotecan to 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin (LV) can improve outcomes in patients with gemcitabine-refractory advanced pancreatic cancer, according to phase 3 results presented at ESMO Congress 2022. Researchers found that HR070803, the liposomal irinotecan, improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) when added to...
Argenx Seeks FDA Nod For Its Flagship Neuromuscular Treatment Formulated For Subcutaneous Injection
Argenx SE ARGX has submitted an FDA marketing application for SC efgartigimod for adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). SC efgartigimod is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's HALO ENHANZE drug delivery technology. ENHANZE facilitates the subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics that are typically administered...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
targetedonc.com
Gender-Specific AI Model Advances Understanding of Glioblastoma Progression and Treatment Response
Distinguishing on current imaging between disease progression and pseudo progression in patients with glioblastoma is one of the most difficult clinical problems, according to Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD and Pallavi Tiwari, PhD. Despite advances in the management of primary glioblastoma ― chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery ― the disease continues to...
MedPage Today
Non-Chemo Regimen Led to High Response Rates in Cisplatin-Ineligible Bladder Cancer
PARIS -- Nearly two-thirds of patients with untreated cisplatin-ineligible advanced urothelial cancer responded to an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and immunotherapy, a small randomized study showed. Overall, 49 of 76 patients responded to frontline enfortumab vedotin (EV; Padcev) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda), including eight complete responses. An additional 17 patients had stable...
targetedonc.com
As CLL Approaches Expand, Sequencing Questions Arise
Doctors and patients who can stick with a regimen despite relatively minor adverse event will ultimately have more options later in the treatment journey, which could then lead to better long-term outcomes in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. A decade ago, a diagnosis of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) came with very few...
cancernetwork.com
Fred Saad, MD, FRCS, Highlights Positive OS Trend With Abiraterone and Olaparib in mCRPC But Cites Need for Longer Follow-up
Abiraterone and olaparib continued to demonstrate a positive trend in overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, according to Fred Saad, MD, FRCS, though he stated that longer follow-up is needed to confirm the benefit. Fred Saad, MD, FRCS, a professor and chairman of Urology, and director...
Nature.com
Optimal timing of treatment at relapse after autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma: a study of the Korean Multiple Myeloma Working Party (KMM-1909)
The effectiveness of early treatment for biochemical relapse of multiple myeloma (MM) is unclear. To clarify this issue, this retrospective study was performed to evaluate the survival outcomes of 315 patients with relapsed MM after upfront autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Over a median follow-up of 66.6 months (range, 15.1"“195.5 months), 48.2% of patients showed biochemical relapse, 41.3% showed clinical relapse, and 10.5% showed significant biochemical relapse. Progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were inferior for patients with clinical relapse compared to the other patients. Multivariate analysis showed that clinical relapse was an independent prognostic factor for OS. In patients with biochemical relapse, there was no significant difference in survival between patients treated while asymptomatic and those treated once clinical symptoms had appeared. Relapse type after upfront ASCT was a significant prognostic factor in patients with MM. In addition, no survival benefit of early treatment at biochemical relapse was observed, but a triplet regimen may be beneficial for MM patients with biochemical relapse.
cgtlive.com
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA
Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
Merck To Start New Islatravir HIV Trials With Lower Dose After FDA Hold
Merck & Co Inc MRK will initiate a new Phase 3 program with once-daily islatravir to treat people with HIV-1 infection. These new Phase 3 studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL). One study will evaluate DOR/ISL in previously...
