Funeral Monday for Indiana officer shot during traffic stop
The public funeral for an eastern Indiana police officer who died Sunday night after being shot in the head during a traffic stop will be held next week at a high school, her department said. The funeral for Officer Seara Burton, 28, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at...
Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department has announced the viewing and funeral times for fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton. The viewing will be held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street on Sunday, September 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held the following day on […]
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond Police Department in honor of Officer Burton
Warm Glow Candle Company has made thousands of candles in honor of Officer Seara Burton. Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana …. Turning teens from violence. Man with 6 warrants leads police on...
SERVICES FOR SEARA BURTON PENDING TUESDAY MORNING
(Richmond, IN)--Arrangements for Officer Burton were still pending Tuesday morning. A somber crowd of thousands of onlookers lined Richmond streets from the state line to Doan and Mills Funeral Home as the body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was returned home Monday. The procession began with a huge police presence in Dayton. Many of those officers followed Seara’s hearse all the way to Richmond. First responders were perched on interstate overpasses in Preble County. When the procession entered Richmond, residents along the streets saluted or held their hands over their hearts. "It was a moving reminder of the price that all law enforcement potentially pay every day," said one onlooker. "God bless and her family," said Mayor Dave Snow at Monday night’s meeting of Richmond Common Council. The Richmond City Building has been darkened and flags have been lowered. Monday, county commissioners announced they would follow suit with the courthouse and county flags. Charges have not yet been upgraded against the man charged with shooting Officer Seara Burton, although it’s just a matter of time. Phillip Lee remains in a state prison cell in northern Indiana on a probation violation.
Law enforcement procession escorts body of fallen Richmond officer back to Indiana
DAYTON — A large procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton back to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession left the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton just before 1:30 p.m. Video shows the hearse carrying Burton’s body slow...
VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago,...
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
