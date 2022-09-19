And the Student Academy Awards go to … The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named 14 filmmakers as winners of its 49th student competition. See the list below. All of the winning films are eligible to compete for 2022 Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Film category. The winners will be honored during an October 20 ceremony at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles, where the medal placements – gold, silver and bronze – in the four award categories will be announced. The gala will be held in-person for the first time...

