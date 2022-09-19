ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Temperatures dropping fast Thursday — What to know

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Changes are coming! A few showers and storms will move through the area late tonight. It’s possible to see an isolated strong to severe storm but that threat is diminishing quickly. Breezy and cooler air will move in tonight. Any chance for a severe threat...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Much Cooler Air as We Welcome Fall

CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Tracking Severe Storms for Wednesday

CLEVELAND — A brief blast of Summer heat and humidity settle in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail. Fall begins on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
sciotopost.com

Fall Foliage Prediction Map in Ohio

OHIO – Fall officially begins on September 22, and one part that so many people enjoy is the trees moving into hibernation and revealing the colors of their leaves. Entering the fall season, Ohio’s forests are beginning their transformation into a dazzling display of colors as the leaves change.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

‘Hybrid’ Hair Styles on trend for Fall & Winter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — What kinds of hair styles and colors are we seeing trend for Fall? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets all of the looks from stylist extraordinaire John Anthony from JaViv Uptown Hair. Kenny is showcasing the upcoming hair trends at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
huroninsider.com

Boil advisory in effect for parts of eastern Huron following water main break

HURON – A water main break on Cleveland Road is causing several eastern Huron communities to be under a boil advisory until 9:00PM Thursday. The advisory is for the addresses of 1020 Cleveland Road to 2005 Cleveland Road and the subdivisions of By The Shores, Bayberry, Beachwood Villas, Huron Green, and Lands’ End Dr. The advisory has been expanded to 4018 East Cleveland Road, which includes West Old Lake Road, Ceylon Road, and Depot Street.
HURON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s the season! How to make Amish Apple Crisp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Apple Season in Northeast Ohio and country chef Lee Ann Miller has a wonderful Apple Crisp recipe to celebrate the season. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned how easy it is to make this delicious sweet treat. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
CLEVELAND, OH
mhscardinalnation.org

The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!

Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
MENTOR, OH
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Fiona now a Category 4 hurricane, most of Puerto Rico remains powerless

Hurricane Fiona reached Category 4 status on Wednesday as Bermuda issued a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch. The powerful storm carried top sustained winds of 130 mph Wednesday morning after sweeping through the northern Carribean. On Sunday, the hurricane struck Puerto Rico as a Category 1 system, but was...
ENVIRONMENT

