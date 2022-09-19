ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Two cold fronts to bring changes to weather pattern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A brutally hot day in the middle to upper 90s will end with a cold front passing through the state. It won’t generate much in the way of rain, but a few passing showers are expected this afternoon and evening as it pushes through. Otherwise look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
First Alert: Very hot start to Fall, but relief is on the horizon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a hot and sunny Last Day of Summer, skies will remain clear through tonight. Lows will hover in the 60s along with light to variable winds. Fall officially starts on Thursday, but it will continue to feel like summer. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. The muggy factor will again be a bit noticeable and there is a low end chance for a few showers or thunderstorms late in the day and through the night.
First Alert: Blistering heat Wednesday and Thursday, then some relief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready, Summer is going to go out in its typically overstated style. Mid 90s are virtually are a guarantee for nearly everyone Wednesday and Thursday... there will even be some upper 90s in the hottest locations. Throw in modest but noticeable humidity, and it will feel like 100 degrees or hotter.
Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
When is fall going to come back to Alabama?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
College football forecast in Alabama

Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Prattville woman reacts to Hurricane Fiona destruction in Puerto Rico

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Fiona has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm. This comes after leaving a trail of destruction behind in Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico holds a special place in Elaine Montgomery’s heart. “I love my Puerto Rico,” said Montgomery....
Don’t miss the view or the fun at the zoo this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let me guess, you haven’t quite figured out what you want to do this weekend? If not, let me give you a few ideas. How about spending the weekend on the water? You can enjoy the Alabama River while on the Harriott II. You have three opportunities this weekend to board. Friday, you can enjoy a dinner cruise. Saturday, take in the views with a getaway cruise. Dance your troubles away on Sunday, for the blues cruise.
Auburn to play Missouri for homecoming Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will play Missouri for their homecoming game Saturday. Both Auburn an Mizzou are 2-1 for the season. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
