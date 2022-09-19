Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Two cold fronts to bring changes to weather pattern
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A brutally hot day in the middle to upper 90s will end with a cold front passing through the state. It won’t generate much in the way of rain, but a few passing showers are expected this afternoon and evening as it pushes through. Otherwise look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
WSFA
First Alert: Very hot start to Fall, but relief is on the horizon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a hot and sunny Last Day of Summer, skies will remain clear through tonight. Lows will hover in the 60s along with light to variable winds. Fall officially starts on Thursday, but it will continue to feel like summer. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. The muggy factor will again be a bit noticeable and there is a low end chance for a few showers or thunderstorms late in the day and through the night.
WSFA
First Alert: Blistering heat Wednesday and Thursday, then some relief
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready, Summer is going to go out in its typically overstated style. Mid 90s are virtually are a guarantee for nearly everyone Wednesday and Thursday... there will even be some upper 90s in the hottest locations. Throw in modest but noticeable humidity, and it will feel like 100 degrees or hotter.
WSFA
Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
When is fall going to come back to Alabama?
Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
WSFA
‘Storms & Sidelines: Alabama’s Wild Weather’ special to air on WSFA 12 News this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA will be airing another weather special this weekend. The special “Storms & Sidelines: Alabama’s Wild Weather” will take a look at how weather impacts sporting events across the state. Catch the special on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on WSFA 12 News. Not...
WSFA
College football forecast in Alabama
Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀
IN THIS ARTICLE
How common are mountain lion sightings in Alabama?
Pumas, panthers, and... catamounts? No matter what you call a mountain lion, they've been spotted here in Alabama — just not as often as you might believe.
WSFA
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Prattville woman reacts to Hurricane Fiona destruction in Puerto Rico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Fiona has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm. This comes after leaving a trail of destruction behind in Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico holds a special place in Elaine Montgomery’s heart. “I love my Puerto Rico,” said Montgomery....
wvtm13.com
New COVID-19 booster shots arrive as Central Alabama prepares for potential fall and winter surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we prepare to officially say goodbye to summer, an important reminder of the tight trip COVID-19 still has on our entire community. Learn more in the video above about Alabama's progress in the fight against COVID-19 and the potential problems we could face in the months ahead.
WSFA
Don’t miss the view or the fun at the zoo this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let me guess, you haven’t quite figured out what you want to do this weekend? If not, let me give you a few ideas. How about spending the weekend on the water? You can enjoy the Alabama River while on the Harriott II. You have three opportunities this weekend to board. Friday, you can enjoy a dinner cruise. Saturday, take in the views with a getaway cruise. Dance your troubles away on Sunday, for the blues cruise.
WSFA
Auburn to play Missouri for homecoming Saturday
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will play Missouri for their homecoming game Saturday. Both Auburn an Mizzou are 2-1 for the season. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel
Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!
WSFA
National Drive Electric Week aims to educate people about driving electric vehicles
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is National Drive Electric Week, which works to raise awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles. Alabama’s first-ever electric vehicle summit is taking place in Birmingham Thursday to provide important information about EV-related topics. The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition is a partner in...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Alabama
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Comments / 0