WJCL
Police: Victim seriously injured after stabbing at public park in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a Savannah park Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the victim was attacked at the Barker Street Park and then went to a nearby Dollar General for help. The victim sustained serious injuries...
wtoc.com
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Savannah on Thursday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male stabbing victim went to the Dollar General on Bay Street to call police. The stabbing appeared to have occurred at Bakers Street Park on...
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigate overnight shooting, 1 victim taken to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting. A WJCL crew was there around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as officers were seen canvassing the area, on W. 54th Street near Montgomery Street. The victim is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not shared any...
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
WJCL
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after man found dead at homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday in Savannah. It was found at a homeless camp near Skidaway Road and Shell Road. Authorities say the deceased is a man but no other description has been given. They say there...
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Savannah police searching for 2 suspects in connection to deadly July shooting at gas station
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly July shooting at a gas station. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Ga. The pair are charged with felony murder and armed robbery. SPD […]
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
WJCL
Police: Savannah officer injured after overnight crash; vehicle caved in
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Authorities say a Savannah police officer was hurt following an overnight crash. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday near Skidaway Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
WSAV-TV
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting, killing man on Saturday
Garden City police are searching for a woman they say shot and killed a man Saturday night. Police searching for suspect accused of shooting, …. Program aims to improve Tybee Island’s South End …. Chase UGA v. USC recap. Marcus Wilson sentenced to 10 years for involuntary …. Scammers...
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for two murder suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted for murder. Police say the suspects were involved in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store...
WTGS
Body found at Daffin Park in Savannah, police confirm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A body has been located at Daffin Park, according to police. Police have been investigating since 7:40 a.m. Our crew on scene confirmed with Savannah police that there are currently no obvious signs of foul play, but that they are continuing their investigation. There are...
Body found in pond at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
wtoc.com
Student arrested due to school violence threat in Jesup
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A student is facing charges after a school threat in Jesup. The Jesup Police Department says the student was arrested on Wednesday just hours after they were notified about the possible threat. Police say the student will be charged with terroristic threats and acts as well...
Georgia man to serve 10 years in prison after firing shots into vehicle, killing a 17-year-old girl
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Bulloch County Judge Ronald Thompson handed down the sentence shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WJCL
Authorities in Bulloch County say 46-year-old man shot by elderly homeowner, hospitalized
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Investigators in Bulloch County say an elderly homeowner shot a man who was being aggressive towards him in his own home. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday regarding the incident that happened Saturday around 7 p.m. on Old River Road South, in Brooklet.
WSAV-TV
Savannah police officer arrested Monday in connection to domestic dispute
A Savannah Police Department (SPD) officer was arrested on Monday in connection to a domestic dispute. Police charged Keith Roland, 23, with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. Roland was fired Monday evening.
WTGS
Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
WJCL
Garden City Police: 1 person dead after two shootings in same area
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — One person has died after shots rang out in Garden City on Saturday night. Police said there were two separate shootings in the same area. They happened at Priscilla D. Thomas Way at around 9 p.m. Chatham EMS said its crews arrived on scene three...
