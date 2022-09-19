ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, GA

wtoc.com

Man seriously injured in stabbing in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Savannah on Thursday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male stabbing victim went to the Dollar General on Bay Street to call police. The stabbing appeared to have occurred at Bakers Street Park on...
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
wtoc.com

Savannah police searching for two murder suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted for murder. Police say the suspects were involved in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store...
WTGS

Body found at Daffin Park in Savannah, police confirm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A body has been located at Daffin Park, according to police. Police have been investigating since 7:40 a.m. Our crew on scene confirmed with Savannah police that there are currently no obvious signs of foul play, but that they are continuing their investigation. There are...
WSAV News 3

Body found in pond at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
wtoc.com

Student arrested due to school violence threat in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A student is facing charges after a school threat in Jesup. The Jesup Police Department says the student was arrested on Wednesday just hours after they were notified about the possible threat. Police say the student will be charged with terroristic threats and acts as well...
WTGS

Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
