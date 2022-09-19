Read full article on original website
East Texas News
Colmesneil student charged with terroristic threat
COLMESNEIL – The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating terroristic threats made by a Colmesneil ISD student. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies with TCSO responded to a report of terroristic threat on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Weatherford said that while on the scene, the deputies gathered...
East Texas News
Tribe Elects First Female Chief
(LIVINGSTON) — The citizens of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas have elected Millie Thompson Williams as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. Ms. Williams will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe, which was forcefully relocated to Texas in the 18th Century.
East Texas News
Crockett begins district volleyball
Crockett's varsity volleyball team dropped its District 23-3A opener to Coldspring on Friday, Sept. 9 at The Hop. The Lady Trojans prevailed in straight sets 25-10, 25-12, 25-14. The Lady Bulldogs are new to the district, which includes Coldspring, Onalaska, New Waverly, Cleveland Tarkington, Trinity, Anderson-Shiro and Shepherd, a former class 4A school making its debut in class 3A.
East Texas News
Still streaking
The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs maintained their early season win streak with a 33-30 victory over the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans Friday. Despite the Trojans keeping the game within reach up until the final seconds, Corrigan managed to weather the storm on the road for their fourth straight non-district win. The Trojans’ first play...
