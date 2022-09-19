ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford City, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for stabbing and domestic assault suspect

NEWKIRK — Warrants with a total bond of $200,000 are issued for Jose Francisco Baeza Jr., 35, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. On July 20, Baeza was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, second and subsequent charge after two or more felony convictions. On...
PONCA CITY, OK
KFYR-TV

Williston woman arrested for striking child with a hot pan

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston woman has been arrested after police say she neglected her children. During a child abuse investigation, an officer with the Williston Police Department noticed a burn mark on the back of Sandra Travis’s two-year-old child. She later told police that she struck the child with a hot pan. She also withheld her asthma medication and food from another child.
WILLISTON, ND
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon woman bound over for trial in deadly crash

A Yukon woman who faces prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash has been bound over for trial. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, was charged Feb. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar has found...
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Morris, OK
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Watford City, ND
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Watford City, ND
Crime & Safety
kaynewscow.com

One arrested after police respond to report of stabbing

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police and Kay County deputies responded to the 800 block of west Otoe at 8:23 p.m. Monday night for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival police called for two ambulances and reported that multiple people were injured. Police report that a 47-year-old male...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City man convicted in assault case

NEWKIRK — Rodney Ray Colwell, 61, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Colwell was charged on July 20, 2021 with the offenses plus a misdemeanor charge...
PONCA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Police#Violent Crime
okcfox.com

OSBI and family seek answers after 2020 murder in Noble County

Cashion, Okla. (KOKH) — Nearly two and a half years after the murder of a Noble County couple, investigators and family members say they still don't know who did it. Devin Ratliff says he hasn't spoke to his parents, Bobby and Faye Ratliff, since Feb. 2020. "The last conversation...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXII.com

Court rules for officer in Oklahoma teen’s death lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An appeals court ruling could mean the end of a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a Black teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was shot and killed by suburban Oklahoma City police in 2019. Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis was naked when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police logs Sept. 15-18

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 2:10 a.m. police arrested Wyatt Hough on drug charges at Doolin and 8th Street. At 12:29 a.m. police responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 11 east of the 4th Street Bridge. No ambulance transport was needed. At 2 a.m. inmate...
BLACKWELL, OK
KXII.com

4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada. Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C....
ADA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center

NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 1-13

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
KAY COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy