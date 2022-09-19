Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for stabbing and domestic assault suspect
NEWKIRK — Warrants with a total bond of $200,000 are issued for Jose Francisco Baeza Jr., 35, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. On July 20, Baeza was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, second and subsequent charge after two or more felony convictions. On...
KFYR-TV
Williston woman arrested for striking child with a hot pan
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston woman has been arrested after police say she neglected her children. During a child abuse investigation, an officer with the Williston Police Department noticed a burn mark on the back of Sandra Travis’s two-year-old child. She later told police that she struck the child with a hot pan. She also withheld her asthma medication and food from another child.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon woman bound over for trial in deadly crash
A Yukon woman who faces prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash has been bound over for trial. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, was charged Feb. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar has found...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police serving 'high risk search warrant,' asks people to avoid E. 7th Street
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police said the scene is now secure. The Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team is serving a "high risk search warrant" in the area of 2700 E. 7th Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area. The search warrant is also being served close...
kaynewscow.com
One arrested after police respond to report of stabbing
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police and Kay County deputies responded to the 800 block of west Otoe at 8:23 p.m. Monday night for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival police called for two ambulances and reported that multiple people were injured. Police report that a 47-year-old male...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City man convicted in assault case
NEWKIRK — Rodney Ray Colwell, 61, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Colwell was charged on July 20, 2021 with the offenses plus a misdemeanor charge...
Man accused of raping, killing 2-year-old in Enid appears in court
ENID, Okla. — A man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a 2-year-old inside an Enid hotel room earlier this year was back in court Monday. Caliyah Guyton was killed in April. Her body was found in the hotel pool, hours after she was reported missing. Investigators say Michael...
Man arrested after allegedly holding woman, child hostage
An Edmond man was taken into custody following a hostage situation at a local apartment complex.
okcfox.com
OSBI and family seek answers after 2020 murder in Noble County
Cashion, Okla. (KOKH) — Nearly two and a half years after the murder of a Noble County couple, investigators and family members say they still don't know who did it. Devin Ratliff says he hasn't spoke to his parents, Bobby and Faye Ratliff, since Feb. 2020. "The last conversation...
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
Murder Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Enid Roommate
Jury selection began Monday for the criminal trial of Jarrod Bergman in Grant County. Garfield County prosecutors charged Bergman with first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and intimidation of a witness in 2020. Enid police said they found evidence that Bergman was present at a shooting that killed Cord...
Preliminary hearing date set for Oklahoma man accused in toddler’s rape, murder at Enid hotel
A preliminary hearing date has now been set for the man accused of raping and killing a toddler at an Enid motel in April 2022.
KXII.com
Court rules for officer in Oklahoma teen’s death lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An appeals court ruling could mean the end of a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a Black teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was shot and killed by suburban Oklahoma City police in 2019. Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis was naked when...
kaynewscow.com
Police logs Sept. 15-18
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 2:10 a.m. police arrested Wyatt Hough on drug charges at Doolin and 8th Street. At 12:29 a.m. police responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 11 east of the 4th Street Bridge. No ambulance transport was needed. At 2 a.m. inmate...
KOCO
OSBI provides new details about deputy who shot, killed suspect in Garfield County
GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is providing new details about a deputy shooting a suspect in Garfield County. On Thursday, a relative called the Covington Police Department to report a mental health situation near Highway 74. When a deputy arrived at the residence, an individual threatened them with a knife.
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
KXII.com
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.
PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada. Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C....
kaynewscow.com
Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center
NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 1-13
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
