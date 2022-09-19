WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston woman has been arrested after police say she neglected her children. During a child abuse investigation, an officer with the Williston Police Department noticed a burn mark on the back of Sandra Travis’s two-year-old child. She later told police that she struck the child with a hot pan. She also withheld her asthma medication and food from another child.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO