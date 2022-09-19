ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

1470 WMBD

Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Boil Order issued in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County

LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
LE ROY, IL
25newsnow.com

3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County

Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One tornado confirmed in Monday morning storms

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois. Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town. More damage was visible to […]
LE ROY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police looking for missing endangered man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was last seen Tuesday near Glen Oak Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard. He was seen getting into a white minivan with no license plate at approximately 1:30 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin council member announces mayoral bid

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor. Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.
PEKIN, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary report: Cash, credit cards, meds stolen from several vehicles in Galesburg

Cash and cards were reported stolen from a wallet at 6:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim explained that he believed the theft occurred while he was inside HyVee Gas, 1925 N. Henderson St., between 3:50 and 4:05 p.m. He later discovered that his wife’s wallet, which was in a diaper bag in his vehicle, had been emptied of its content, including $160, and bank and credit cards.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin business target of vandalism

PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin business described as a “metaphysical shop” says it was the target of vandalism. Megan Matthews co-owns “Eye of Newt” — selling spiritual items, and is a gathering place for people needing spiritual guidance. She recently found a oily residue...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Mold, plants found growing inside Lewistown apartment

LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - It’s not a sight or a smell anyone wants in their home. In Lewistown, there’s mold and plants growing inside an apartment just a block down from the county courthouse. Christine Lennington has lived in the six-unit apartment building on Main Street in...
LEWISTOWN, IL
wcbu.org

UnityPoint stands to make $75M in hospital affiliation transfer to Carle Health

UnityPoint Health stands to make $75 million in the expected transfer of three Peoria-area hospitals to the Carle Health banner. That's according to documents filed Monday with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board, a state regulatory agency. The affiliation swap includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, as well...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Smith Street reopened after gas leak

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m. — Smith Street near Steubenvilles has reopened in Peoria Tuesday. According to firefighters on the scene, there was a gas leak in a house, which has now been vented. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department closed part of Smith Street near Steubenvilles Street in...
PEORIA, IL

