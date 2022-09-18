ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Grand jury files charges in several cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met Tuesday and filed charges in a number of cases — adding charges in some cases, not filing charges in others, and affirming originally-filed charges in more. The grand jury did not file a Hate Crime charge against Jaylan Appleberry,...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Overnight shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
PEORIA, IL
Police want public’s help solving armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for your help in investigating a late-evening armed robbery late Tuesday. Police say it happened at a business near Starr Street and Westmoreland Avenue at around 9:58 p.m. A store employee told investigators four male suspects entered, attempting to rob the employee.
PEORIA, IL
Shooting near Taft Homes leaves man seriously injured

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to NE Madison Avenue, near Taft Homes, by a ShotSpotter alert indicating 5 rounds were fired. Calls were also received of a potential gunshot victim. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Man given decade-plus in prison for federal meth, weapons charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to federal prison for more than a decade after being found with both methamphetamine and a gun in his possession earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge has given Raphael Thompson, 34, 66 months in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and another 60 months for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.
PEORIA, IL
East Peoria Council passes resolution demanding revisions to SAFE-T Act

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria elected leaders are adding their collective voice to the growing chorus of opposition to Illinois’ upcoming implementation of the SAFE-T Act. East Peoria Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution demanding state lawmakers make changes to the new law. They...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Another council member wants to be Pekin Mayor

PEKIN, Ill. – Another member of the Pekin City Council wants the top job. Dave Nutter has announced a run for mayor of Pekin, and will join Council Member Becky Cloyd on the 2023 election ballot. It is not yet clear if incumbent Mayor Mark Luft will run for a second term, after losing the June primary for his other job, State Representative.
PEKIN, IL

