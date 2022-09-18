PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to federal prison for more than a decade after being found with both methamphetamine and a gun in his possession earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge has given Raphael Thompson, 34, 66 months in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and another 60 months for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO