ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Peter Frampton to perform his final shows seated: “I have progressed in my disease”

Peter Frampton has revealed that due to his health condition, he will be playing while seated on his upcoming final shows in Europe. The guitar legend revealed the details of his farewell tour in a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, saying: “Well. . . my legs are not good, and I’ve decided I am going to sit down on these upcoming tour dates in Europe. I can’t stand. That would be dangerous for me now, because I get so carried away when I’m playing that I’m liable to fall over (laughs).”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Morse
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Guitarists#Europe
Los Angeles Times

At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface

Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Music
guitar.com

The Smashing Pumpkins announce Mellon Collie sequel album, Atum

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced the new album Atum, a 33-track LP billed as a sequel to their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/Machine of God albums. The album’s tracks will be divided into a three act rock opera, with each act set to be released every 11 weeks following Act 1’s release on 15 November. Once all three acts have been released, a special edition box set featuring 10 additional bonus tracks will also be released on 21 April.
ROCK MUSIC
guitar.com

Metallica announce third charitable Helping Hands concert and auction

The 2022 edition of Metallica’s annual Helping Hands Concert and Auction will take place this 16 December. In an announcement posted on Metallica’s website, the band wrote, “We’re excited to announce the date of our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction as we invite you to join us in Los Angeles on 16 December, 2022, for a very special show benefiting [Metallica’s charity foundation] All Within My Hands. It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy