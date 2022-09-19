Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Peter Frampton to perform his final shows seated: “I have progressed in my disease”
Peter Frampton has revealed that due to his health condition, he will be playing while seated on his upcoming final shows in Europe. The guitar legend revealed the details of his farewell tour in a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, saying: “Well. . . my legs are not good, and I’ve decided I am going to sit down on these upcoming tour dates in Europe. I can’t stand. That would be dangerous for me now, because I get so carried away when I’m playing that I’m liable to fall over (laughs).”
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
The Long-Disputed Meaning Behind Bob Seger’s ‘Still The Same’
A messiah to the Midwest middle-class, a deity to all dads, no one rocks like Bob Seger. Throughout his 60-year career, that instantly recognizable voice—full of fiery rasp, the swift and nimble, yet thundering and anthemic, production, and his Seger-ness alone could qualify the legend for a genre all his own.
At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface
Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51. “It is with a heavy heart that we...
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Lady Gaga Tearfully Apologizes For Stopping Show Because Of Rain And Lightning
Lady Gaga was forced to stop her Miami Hard Rock Stadium show on Saturday because of rain and lightning conditions. The pop star issued a tearful apology on Instagram to her fans. “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t, because even when the rains...
guitar.com
The Smashing Pumpkins announce Mellon Collie sequel album, Atum
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced the new album Atum, a 33-track LP billed as a sequel to their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/Machine of God albums. The album’s tracks will be divided into a three act rock opera, with each act set to be released every 11 weeks following Act 1’s release on 15 November. Once all three acts have been released, a special edition box set featuring 10 additional bonus tracks will also be released on 21 April.
guitar.com
Metallica announce third charitable Helping Hands concert and auction
The 2022 edition of Metallica’s annual Helping Hands Concert and Auction will take place this 16 December. In an announcement posted on Metallica’s website, the band wrote, “We’re excited to announce the date of our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction as we invite you to join us in Los Angeles on 16 December, 2022, for a very special show benefiting [Metallica’s charity foundation] All Within My Hands. It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now.”
