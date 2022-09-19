Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
klkntv.com
Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm Thursday, and authorities are ready
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour is taking over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock, and Cass County emergency officials say they’ve spent days preparing for Thursday’s big concert. Cass County EMS said staff will be on-site throughout the day, alongside fire...
doniphanherald.com
Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history
Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
WOWT
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
MURDOCK, Neb. (WOWT) - Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over a bit of Cass County farm ground as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert. Andrew Stock says Luke Bryan’s team chose his alfalfa field for its softness and cleanliness. “As a farmer, we’re pretty...
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
KETV's 2022 guide to fall festivities in Nebraska: pumpkin patches, haunted houses and more
Along with the return of the fall season comes pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and apple orchards. Here's a list of fall festivities in the Omaha metro and surrounding areas for you to explore this season. Arbor Day Farm. 2611 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Plenty of activities...
A handmade donation improves a Council Bluffs homeless shelter's outdoor space
Sometimes all it takes to make a difference is to really pay attention. That's what happened during a visit to a homeless shelter in Council Bluffs. Teens used their hands to help this community.
etxview.com
North Omaha group builds community one meal, one movie at a time
The nachos had been served, the picnic tables were being cleared, so now it was Andre Right’s time to take the microphone. On a top-10 September Sunday evening, in shade of the Bryant Center at 24th and Burdette streets, the Christian rapper shared his story of heartbreak and hope to those gathered at the picnic tables in front of him.
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert addresses Market to Midtown Bikeway
Reporter Aaron Hegarty and photographer Kevin Rempe are at the office of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert as she participates in a discussion about the Metro Smart Cities proposal.
klin.com
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday
Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
kmaland.com
Omaha swimming & diving coach Samland resigns
(Omaha) -- Omaha swimming and diving head coach Todd Samland has announced his resignation, effective immediately. Samland led the women’s swimming and diving team since 1997 and the men’s team since 2020. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
WOWT
New development including affordable housing in downtown Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Affordable housing and jobs are in the works for the northern section of downtown Omaha. A $34 million mixed-use development is in the works for the Millworks Commons District, located just north of the ballpark. Officials are hoping this major development helps that area to continue to grow.
iheart.com
Construction To Close Riverfront Pedestrian Bridge
Next week, "The RiverFront" construction in Omaha will temporarily close the "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" because of ongoing work within Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri. The "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" serves as an access point between the "CHI Health Center Omaha" plaza entrance near...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
Why is Omaha getting so many car washes?
There’s a new one on every corner now. It makes no sense to me.
News Channel Nebraska
LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
WOWT
Crews quickly put out fire in vacant building near Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire that happened Tuesday night is under investigation. Crews went to a vacant building near 26th Street and Center and declared a working fire when seeing smoke on the first floor according to the release. The fire was put out within...
WOWT
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha road will close for some time for construction. According to Omaha Public Works, I Street between South 108th and 102nd streets will be closed for three months for a street widening project. The road will close starting Sept. 26. The area is largely industrial.
