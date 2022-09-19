ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history

Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
North Omaha group builds community one meal, one movie at a time

The nachos had been served, the picnic tables were being cleared, so now it was Andre Right’s time to take the microphone. On a top-10 September Sunday evening, in shade of the Bryant Center at 24th and Burdette streets, the Christian rapper shared his story of heartbreak and hope to those gathered at the picnic tables in front of him.
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday

Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
Omaha swimming & diving coach Samland resigns

(Omaha) -- Omaha swimming and diving head coach Todd Samland has announced his resignation, effective immediately. Samland led the women’s swimming and diving team since 1997 and the men’s team since 2020. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
New development including affordable housing in downtown Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Affordable housing and jobs are in the works for the northern section of downtown Omaha. A $34 million mixed-use development is in the works for the Millworks Commons District, located just north of the ballpark. Officials are hoping this major development helps that area to continue to grow.
Construction To Close Riverfront Pedestrian Bridge

Next week, "The RiverFront" construction in Omaha will temporarily close the "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" because of ongoing work within Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri. The "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" serves as an access point between the "CHI Health Center Omaha" plaza entrance near...
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week

Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
Crews quickly put out fire in vacant building near Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire that happened Tuesday night is under investigation. Crews went to a vacant building near 26th Street and Center and declared a working fire when seeing smoke on the first floor according to the release. The fire was put out within...
