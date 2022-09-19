ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Local mom: 5-year-old's school bus drops him off over an hour late

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jasmine Bell lives in Pontiac and works as a pizza delivery driver. The 32-year-old has six kids, one of them is Amari, who was diagnosed with autism last year. "I switched to afternoons to go around all my children’s schedules, so for this to happen,...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigating break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit. Police tell us they are investigating several break-ins that took place overnight near each other, which include the American Coney Island smash-and-grab. They say two suspects approached the front door around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, smashed...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit bakery and design businesses work together to create community impact

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Good Cakes and Bakes on Livernois in Detroit is an integral part of the local community. During the pandemic, demand for its sweets and treats exploded, not just locally, but also nationally. Now, the bakery is partnering with Concetti, a Detroit-founded interior design strategy studio, to expand their footprint.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: The real fall feel moves in tonight.

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with a low of 54° in Detroit. Some spots north and west of metro Detroit could drop to around 50. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Thursday: Breezy and much cooler with a high of 62°. Partial sun around Detroit. Mostly cloudy with spotty light showers possible farther north. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week. A thief broke in and stole dozens of donations for an upcoming charity event. Parishioners say the church is struggling financially and the fundraiser helps them pay the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

3 juveniles charged as adults in fatal stabbing in Fraser

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has charged three juveniles in connection to the September 13 stabbing incident in Fraser where a 14-year-old boy died and other juveniles were injured. “This tragedy forever changed the lives of the families involved,” said Macomb County Prosecutor...
FRASER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Windy and cool first day of fall

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Windy and much cooler with a high of 62°. Partial sun around Detroit. Mostly cloudy with spotty light showers. More organized bands of rain will be possible across the eastern Thumb. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. Tonight: Clear and cold with a low of 43° in...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer

(WXYZ) — The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side. The victim, Isiah Jones, was a decorated local boxer whose trainer was trying to get him to leave the city because of family drama.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Would you know what to do if you were handed a counterfeit bill? Would you even recognize what it looks like?. As it turns out, counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm. Irene Huddleston is...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Search continues for Detroit barber missing since July

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Posters on D Woods Barbershop serve as a constant reminder that David Woodger is still missing and loved ones are still looking for answers. “When I found out about him missing, that really touched me. Because he’s really more like a brotha to me and will always we be a brother now," a friend said of David Woodger.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A storm chance will continue overnight.

(WXYZ) — Tonight: There will be more storms overnight. Some will be strong as a warm front moves through. An isolated storm could be severe with wind and hail. Low of 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible from mid morning until 6...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Chess is 'booming' in Detroit and these teens are behind the growth

(WXYZ) — The game of chess continues to grow in popularity, and amid huge growth before the COVID-19 pandemic, one group is looking to have that growth rebound as things get back to normal. "Chess was booming in Detroit. Booming. Probably more than any other major city in America,"...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit sues U.S. Census Bureau, says 2021 population estimate is 'divorced from reality'

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said it is suing the U.S. Census Bureau, alleging that the bureau miscounted the city's 2021 population estimate. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the lawsuit in a press conference on Tuesday, saying this is the "next chapter in an effort to get the Census Bureau to actually count the people living in the City of Detroit."
DETROIT, MI

