Local mom: 5-year-old's school bus drops him off over an hour late
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jasmine Bell lives in Pontiac and works as a pizza delivery driver. The 32-year-old has six kids, one of them is Amari, who was diagnosed with autism last year. "I switched to afternoons to go around all my children’s schedules, so for this to happen,...
Police investigating break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit. Police tell us they are investigating several break-ins that took place overnight near each other, which include the American Coney Island smash-and-grab. They say two suspects approached the front door around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, smashed...
Detroit bakery and design businesses work together to create community impact
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Good Cakes and Bakes on Livernois in Detroit is an integral part of the local community. During the pandemic, demand for its sweets and treats exploded, not just locally, but also nationally. Now, the bakery is partnering with Concetti, a Detroit-founded interior design strategy studio, to expand their footprint.
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:. Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p..m. Tattan Park Pavilion at 901 N Carlson Street in Westland. At this...
Detroit Weather: The real fall feel moves in tonight.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with a low of 54° in Detroit. Some spots north and west of metro Detroit could drop to around 50. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Thursday: Breezy and much cooler with a high of 62°. Partial sun around Detroit. Mostly cloudy with spotty light showers possible farther north. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week. A thief broke in and stole dozens of donations for an upcoming charity event. Parishioners say the church is struggling financially and the fundraiser helps them pay the...
3 juveniles charged as adults in fatal stabbing in Fraser
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has charged three juveniles in connection to the September 13 stabbing incident in Fraser where a 14-year-old boy died and other juveniles were injured. “This tragedy forever changed the lives of the families involved,” said Macomb County Prosecutor...
Detroit Weather: Windy and cool first day of fall
(WXYZ) — Thursday: Windy and much cooler with a high of 62°. Partial sun around Detroit. Mostly cloudy with spotty light showers. More organized bands of rain will be possible across the eastern Thumb. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. Tonight: Clear and cold with a low of 43° in...
Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer
(WXYZ) — The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side. The victim, Isiah Jones, was a decorated local boxer whose trainer was trying to get him to leave the city because of family drama.
Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Would you know what to do if you were handed a counterfeit bill? Would you even recognize what it looks like?. As it turns out, counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm. Irene Huddleston is...
Detroit housing market leaves renters struggling for existing affordable low-income properties
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Take a drive through Detroit, and you’ll be hard-pressed not to hear construction sounds, it’s a sign of change – but not a sign everyone necessarily welcomes. WXYZ’S Ameera David asked, “How long at this point have you been looking for a new...
Search continues for Detroit barber missing since July
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Posters on D Woods Barbershop serve as a constant reminder that David Woodger is still missing and loved ones are still looking for answers. “When I found out about him missing, that really touched me. Because he’s really more like a brotha to me and will always we be a brother now," a friend said of David Woodger.
Detroit Weather: A storm chance will continue overnight.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: There will be more storms overnight. Some will be strong as a warm front moves through. An isolated storm could be severe with wind and hail. Low of 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible from mid morning until 6...
Ex-Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleads guilty in corruption case
PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco has agreed to plead guilty to one count of attempted extortion in the long-running Macomb County public corruption case. The plea deal was revealed in federal court in Port Huron Tuesday. Under the terms of the...
Perdue Farms donates thousands of pounds of food to Detroit youth center
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a major act of giving, lifting spirits and showing care in children who are our future. On Detroit’s east side, a food company is investing in kids to ensure no one goes hungry at a youth center serving more than 100 kids a day.
You've seen the World's Largest Rubber Duck in Detroit, but here's her backstory
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit skyline gained a new addition this past week. She's tall, yellow, and shaped like a rubber duck. In fact, her name is Mama Duck and she is the world's largest rubber duck to exist. Mama Duck has been in town for the North...
Chess is 'booming' in Detroit and these teens are behind the growth
(WXYZ) — The game of chess continues to grow in popularity, and amid huge growth before the COVID-19 pandemic, one group is looking to have that growth rebound as things get back to normal. "Chess was booming in Detroit. Booming. Probably more than any other major city in America,"...
Detroit boxer killed after shooting during family dispute, trainer says
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two years ago, local boxer Isiah Jones was in the prime of his career, featured in the undercard of a Top Rank boxing event on ESPN. This week, according to his trainer Roshawn Jones, the 28-year-old lost his life at the hands of his brother. “I...
Detroit sues U.S. Census Bureau, says 2021 population estimate is 'divorced from reality'
(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said it is suing the U.S. Census Bureau, alleging that the bureau miscounted the city's 2021 population estimate. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the lawsuit in a press conference on Tuesday, saying this is the "next chapter in an effort to get the Census Bureau to actually count the people living in the City of Detroit."
