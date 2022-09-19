Tales of the Walking Dead comes to an end with "La Doña" written by Lindsey Villarreal (Resident Evil, The Purge) and directed by Deborah Kampmeier, whose other credits include Star Trek: Discovery, FBI: International, and Clarice. There’s no news on a second season renewal, and I have to say that while I give them credit for doing something different, I’m in no hurry for another season of this. This would have been better as a simple horror anthology – there was absolutely no reason to tie it to The Walking Dead.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO