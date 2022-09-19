Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
MOVIES: Both Sides of the Blade - Review
Claire Denis and Juliette Binoche is one of the best long-standing collaborations in cinema, and Both Sides of the Blade is no different - what could have, on the surface at least be billed as a love triangle instead switches focus to Binoche’s narrative - her character is breaking free from both men, who have clear issues - but both are manipulative and are keen to gaslight her.
spoilertv.com
Tales of the Walking Dead - La Doña - Review
Tales of the Walking Dead comes to an end with "La Doña" written by Lindsey Villarreal (Resident Evil, The Purge) and directed by Deborah Kampmeier, whose other credits include Star Trek: Discovery, FBI: International, and Clarice. There’s no news on a second season renewal, and I have to say that while I give them credit for doing something different, I’m in no hurry for another season of this. This would have been better as a simple horror anthology – there was absolutely no reason to tie it to The Walking Dead.
16 Married People Whose Spouses Must Go, "What In The World?!" At Least Ten Times A Day
They left their spouses confused as hell.
spoilertv.com
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.03 - Big Day - Press Release
10/04/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding.
RELATED PEOPLE
spoilertv.com
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.03 - Somebody Up There Likes Ben - Press Release
"SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES BEN" 10/03/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps to flashy 1970’s Las Vegas and into the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight. Ben and Addison discover that everything is on the line and must help Danny and his trainer/brother Daryl win the fight or lose everything. Magic, Ian and Jenn dig into Ben’s past to uncover the truth.
spoilertv.com
The Patient - Episode 1.09 - Auschwitz - Press Release
Dr. Strauss leaves nothing unsaid. Sam gives it another shot with Mary. An idea sparks for Sam, and everything seems to click together. Written by Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg; Directed by Chris Long.
spoilertv.com
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Press Release
Alaska Daily: SERIES PREMIERE - Pilot (10/6) “Pilot” – After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her journey to find both personal and professional redemption begins on the series premiere of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Scanners - TV Series Remake of David Cronenberg Film In Development At HBO
David Cronenberg’s Scanners is being turned in to a TV series. The 1981 sci-fi horror film, which was essentially Cronenberg’s breakout hit, is in development at HBO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
The Flash - Season 9 - Richard Harmon Joins Cast as Captain Boomerang
A key Arrowverse villain is heading to Central City. Richard Harmon (The 100) has been been tapped to recur as Owen Mercer (aka Captain Boomerang) in the upcoming ninth season of CW’s The Flash. Per the CW’s description, a comic book favorite, a new post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently...
spoilertv.com
Station 19 - Episode 6.01 - Twist And Shout - Press Release
Station 19: SEASON PREMIERE - Twist and Shout (10/6) “Twist and Shout” – The Station 19 crew jumps into action as a violent tornado rips through Seattle. Amidst the chaos, the team makes a shocking discovery buried under a tree, and Travis’ first responder instincts kick into high gear at a political event on the season premiere of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.03 - Jenkintown After Dark - Press Release
“Jenkintown After Dark” – Despite promising to keep distance from Brea so they can each establish themselves at college, Adam calls her, sending Beverly into a tailspin. Meanwhile, Joanne lands a coveted job at a posh Philly law firm and Barry takes full advantage of the perks of her new gig, blinding him from the reality of the situation on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.05 - Reflections - Press Release
Episode 305: “Reflections” (Available to stream on 9/22/22) Mariner and Boimler work the Starfleet recruitment booth at an alien job fair, Rutherford challenges himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
MOVIES: Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer - Directed by M. Night Shyamalan
Knock at the Cabin - Only in Theaters February 3, 2023. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
spoilertv.com
La Brea - Season 2 - Martin Sensmeier Joins Cast
NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 28. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode.
spoilertv.com
For All Mankind - Season 4 - Tyner Rushing Joins Cast as Series Regular
Tyner Rushing (Under the Banner of Heaven, The Terminal List) has joined the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV+’s space drama series For All Mankind, created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, as a new series regular. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Season 4 is currently in production.
spoilertv.com
Untitled Drama Pilot - Based on French Series High Intellectual Potential Ordered To Pilot by ABC
ABC has given a pilot order to a character-based procedural drama from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil, The Martian) and ABC Signature, where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. As Deadline reported exclusively last week, the project, based on TF1’s popular detective series HIP (High Intellectual...
spoilertv.com
The Equalizer - Season 3 - Donal Logue and Gloria Reuben Join Cast
Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy, Vikings) and Gloria Reuben (ER, Mr. Robot) have joined the cast of CBS’ The Equalizer for Season 3. The Queen Latifah starrer returns with new episodes on October 2. Logue will portray Colton Fisk, one of the CIA’s most decorated agents, an ex-CIA union...
spoilertv.com
The Cleaning Lady - Sins of the Father - Review
WE ARE BACK! Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady premiered Monday on Fox and once again, not a single second was wasted. Picking up right where they were left off, we dive straight back into tension, action and emotions — and the writers' choice to reunite mother and son at the end of this first episode came with a high price to pay for our characters but opens up so many possibilities.
spoilertv.com
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
Comments / 0