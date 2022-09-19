ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the coffin bearers for the Queen’s funeral and what will they do?

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The coffin bearers at the Queen’s funeral are from a unit of which the late monarch was Company Commander.

Soldiers from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, have been chosen to lift the coffin during the service at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.

It's their role to protect her body, both in life and in death, remaining the Queen's Company until King Charles decides otherwise

Although a senior officer took day-to-day control, the former sovereign’s connection with her men was strong, and they will pay tribute to her during the service.

The Queen’s Company will retain its name up until the monarch is laid to rest, and will later change to reflect the new King.

Former British Army soldier Major Adrian Weale told the PA news agency: “They became the Queen’s Company immediately after the death of George VI and the Queen has been commander ever since.

“It’s their role to protect her body, both in life and in death, remaining the Queen’s Company until King Charles decides otherwise.

“Their duties will then be transitioned to the next monarch.”

The Queen's coffin is carried at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, London

The coffin was moved from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the service at 11am.

A public procession will begin at 12.15pm as the Queen’s coffin makes the 1.5-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.

It will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor in Berkshire, where the Queen will be laid to rest.

Major Johnny Hathaway-White, 36, from Wiltshire, will lay the Camp Colour of the Captain of the Queen’s Company at Windsor Castle after it is placed onto a catafalque – a raised platform.

It had been at the Regimental Headquarters of the Grenadier Guards being prepared.

The colour was presented to the Grenadier Guards by the sovereign after the Queen became the monarch, and it was only paraded in her presence and has never been changed or replaced.

On the day the Queen died, the unit was deployed on operations in Iraq, and was returned from operations.

