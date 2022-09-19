SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A $25 million plan is on the horizon to address the more than a thousand homeless people who live along the American River Parkway. It was set in motion Wednesday morning after Sacramento County announced it would receive the funds from the state budget. The $25 million is set to go towards housing and services for all the homeless who are out here along the river.

