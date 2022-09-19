Read full article on original website
$25M to go towards housing, services for unhoused along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A $25 million plan is on the horizon to address the more than a thousand homeless people who live along the American River Parkway. It was set in motion Wednesday morning after Sacramento County announced it would receive the funds from the state budget. The $25 million is set to go towards housing and services for all the homeless who are out here along the river.
KCRA.com
'It’s alarming': Sacramento Mayor, city leaders respond to growing number of hate incidents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is seeing an increase in hate incidents reported in the city, with the numbers more than doubling from 2020 to 2021. "It’s alarming, it’s a warning and it’s a call to action," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in response to KCRA's breakdown of hate-related crimes in the city.
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
KCRA.com
Sacramento nonprofits step in to help 8 migrants who arrived unexpectedly from Texas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento nonprofit organizations are helping eight migrants who unexpectedly arrived in Sacramento last week. The Bexar County Sheriff in San Antonio, TX is now interested in talking with the men to find out who sent them to California and why, and if it's connected to the nearly 50 migrants' trip to Martha's Vineyard from Florida.
Sacramento Magazine
Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in
Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
capitolweekly.net
Time to strengthen California’s programs for aged and disabled
Look around. California’s population is aging and growing more diverse. Aging independently in one’s own home with economic security has become particularly challenging for too many older adults who for years have endured discrimination, inequities and health disparities. These challenges have only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid surging costs of living.
rosevilletoday.com
See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built
2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
State Hornet
‘An attack on us is an attack on everybody’: Facing antisemitism in Sacramento
With multiple swastikas reported on Sacramento State’s campus and in the greater Sacramento area, the Jewish community at the university and in the city are speaking out. In early September, Sac State President Robert Nelsen and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg addressed the swastikas found on Sept. 1 in Solano Hall, according to the Sacramento Bee, and on Sept. 2, reported near Mendocino Hall on the 6000 Block of J Street. No individuals have been held accountable for either swastika.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: The Road to Hell Is through the Halls of the Sacramento Family Court…
Child support in America is a hypocrisy. It purports to ensure economic stability of children, when in fact many of the policies unfairly criminalize, devastate, oppress and marginalize the poor and the vulnerable. Low-income, noncustodial fathers of color face the most devastating consequences. Imagine losing everything in bitter divorce or...
KCRA.com
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
Florin Road tiny home community behind schedule amid supply chain shortages
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County’s million-dollar solution to help the unhoused is now three months behind schedule. The tiny home community on Florin Road set to open in the fall has now been pushed back, possibly to 2023. The major issue is supply chain issues for things...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
2 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Tuesday. The crash happened north on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
Power restored for thousands of SMUD customers in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 16,000 SMUD customers were without power Monday afternoon in the North Highlands area. The outage map showed 16,096 customers were been without power for about an hour. Customers started losing power at about 2:39 p.m. and electricity it was restored around 3:40 p.m. SMUD told FOX40 News that the […]
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotel in Sacramento
If you are looking for a budget hotel in Sacramento, you have many options. You can choose a place that has free parking, is close to the downtown area, or is located near the airport. You may also choose a place that offers a complimentary breakfast. All of these options...
Professional stunt rider from Sacramento in Tijuana prison
ROSARITO BEACH, Baja California — A professional, motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento is behind bars in Tijuana, charged with evading arrest and possession of a handgun. CJ Barham, 29, has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts videos of the stunts he performs on his custom Harley Davidson.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police
Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
