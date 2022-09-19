Short rib and sweet potatoes anyone? James Beard Award winner Mashama Bailey is helping travelers flying out of the ATL eat well 30,000 feet in the sky. If you’re someone who flies out of Atlanta often and prefers to book your air travel through Delta Air Lines, you’ll be excited to learn that they’ve rolled out a new in-flight menu crafted by a Black woman. With talk of short rib and sweet potatoes on that menu, this isn’t the usual uninspired food people find on flights.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO