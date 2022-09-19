Read full article on original website
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
Just 79 Non-Boring First Date Questions
If there's gonna be second date, I'll need these questions answered...
11 "Meet Cute" Behind-The-Scenes Facts That Are Going To Make You Love The Movie Even More
"It was a little bit too much fun."
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
This Black Woman Chef Is Behind Delta Air Line's New Southern-Inspired In-Flight Menu
Short rib and sweet potatoes anyone? James Beard Award winner Mashama Bailey is helping travelers flying out of the ATL eat well 30,000 feet in the sky. If you’re someone who flies out of Atlanta often and prefers to book your air travel through Delta Air Lines, you’ll be excited to learn that they’ve rolled out a new in-flight menu crafted by a Black woman. With talk of short rib and sweet potatoes on that menu, this isn’t the usual uninspired food people find on flights.
