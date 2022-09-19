ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Essence

This Black Woman Chef Is Behind Delta Air Line's New Southern-Inspired In-Flight Menu

Short rib and sweet potatoes anyone? James Beard Award winner Mashama Bailey is helping travelers flying out of the ATL eat well 30,000 feet in the sky. If you’re someone who flies out of Atlanta often and prefers to book your air travel through Delta Air Lines, you’ll be excited to learn that they’ve rolled out a new in-flight menu crafted by a Black woman. With talk of short rib and sweet potatoes on that menu, this isn’t the usual uninspired food people find on flights.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy